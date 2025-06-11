Tijjani Reijnders News: Signs with Manchester City
Reijnders has signed a contract with Manchester City until 2030, joining from AC Milan, his new club announced.
Reijnders has joined Manchester City following a strong season with AC Milan. He made 47 appearances across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists. The Dutch midfielder was also a regular in the midfield for the Netherlands during the past year and his future association with Rodri will be interesting to watch for the Citizens.
