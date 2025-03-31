Fantasy Soccer
Yann Sommer headshot

Yann Sommer News: Beaten once by Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Sommer recorded three saves and two clearances and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Udinese.

Sommer conceded on a piledriver by Oumar Solet but pulled off a pair of difficult saves to protect the lead afterward, in particular a great one-handed one on a Lorenzo Lucca header. He has kept one clean sheet, made nine saves and surrendered two goals in the last three matches since returning from injury. Inter will face Parma away Saturday.

Yann Sommer
Inter Milan
