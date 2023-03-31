Tennis Betting
2023 Miami Open Final Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets: Rybakina vs. Kvitova

March 31, 2023

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The Miami Open women's singles championship match will be played Saturday. Both finalists have won Wimbledon in their careers, but their games are effective outside of grass as well. Can Elena Rybakina complete the Sunshine Double, or will Petra Kvitova claim her ninth career WTA 1000 title? All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites. We offer exclusive sign-up bonuses for some of those sportsbooks, as well as specific bonuses for users located in Massachusetts, where online sports betting has officially gone live.

Miami Open Final Odds: Rybakina vs. Kvitova

Elena Rybakina (-275) vs. Petra Kvitova (+215)

Rybakina's the clear favorite as she goes for her 14th consecutive win and attempts to complete the Sunshine Double by winning Indian Wells and Miami back to back. The 2022 Wimbledon champion and 2023 Australian Open finalist has won each of her last three matches in straight sets after a slow start to the Miami Open.

Kvitova has dropped just one set en route the the Miami Open final after a solid quarterfinal run in Indian Wells, so the two-time Wimbledon champion has been playing some strong hard court tennis recently. She beat Rybakina in Adelaide in January, getting revenge for their first meeting in October, which Rybakina won in Kvitova's native Czech Republic.

These are two of the most effective servers on the WTA Tour, so service breaks should be at a premium. Both are adept at controlling points with powerful groundstrokes, but Rybakina is more consistent while Kvitova often goes through a rough patch or two over the course of a match.

Miami Open Prediction: Rybakina def. Kvitova 7-5, 7-6

Sasha Yodashkin
Sasha has been contributing NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB and Tennis content to RotoWire since 2015, with an emphasis on DFS. He is a huge New York sports fan who has been playing fantasy sports since middle school.
