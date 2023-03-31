2023 Miami Open Final Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets: Rybakina vs. Kvitova

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The Miami Open women's singles championship match will be played Saturday.

Miami Open Final Odds: Rybakina vs. Kvitova

Elena Rybakina (-275) vs. Petra Kvitova (+215)

Rybakina's the clear favorite as she goes for her 14th consecutive win and attempts to complete the Sunshine Double by winning Indian Wells and Miami back to back. The 2022 Wimbledon champion and 2023 Australian Open finalist has won each of her last three matches in straight sets after a slow start to the Miami Open.

Kvitova has dropped just one set en route the the Miami Open final after a solid quarterfinal run in Indian Wells, so the two-time Wimbledon champion has been playing some strong hard court tennis recently. She beat Rybakina in Adelaide in January, getting revenge for their first meeting in October, which Rybakina won in Kvitova's native Czech Republic.

These are two of the most effective servers on the WTA Tour, so service breaks should be at a premium. Both are adept at controlling points with powerful groundstrokes, but Rybakina is more consistent while Kvitova often goes through a rough patch or two over the course of a match.

Miami Open Prediction: Rybakina def. Kvitova 7-5, 7-6