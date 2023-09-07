2023 US Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets: Djokovic vs. Shelton, Alcaraz vs. Medvedev

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Both men's semifinals at the US Open are scheduled to be played Friday. One semifinal features a battle between the previous two US Open champions, while the other pits arguably the most decorated tennis player of all time against an American upstart who's quickly making a name for himself. All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites. We offer exclusive sign-up bonuses for some of those sportsbooks in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams are best of five sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets.

US Open Odds: Djokovic vs. Shelton

Novak Djokovic (-1600) vs. Ben Shelton (+900)

This is a record 47th men's singles Grand Slam semifinal for Djokovic and just the first for Shelton, so the Serb is unsurprisingly heavily favored. Shelton has a better chance in this match than higher-ranked Americans Tommy Paul or Frances Tiafoe -- whom Shelton defeated in the previous two rounds -- would have, as the 20-year-old has displayed a higher ceiling thanks to his immense power off both wings, athleticism and elite serve. Shelton's still putting it all together, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing against Djokovic, as the talented American will offer some unusual rally patterns and unconventional shot selection to keep Djokovic off balance.

These two haven't faced off previously, and even arguably the greatest returner of all time in Djokovic will likely take a while to get a read on Shelton's booming lefty serve. Getting off to a strong start against the occasionally slow-starting Dkovic will be imperative for Shelton if he wants to pull another step closer to becoming the first American men's Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open. A less seasoned Djokovic struggled with Roddick's big serve and forehand en route to a 4-5 career record against the American. Shelton has the tools to recreate that Roddick formula, but he'll need to play the match of his life to pull off the upset.

US Open Prediction: Djokovic def. Shelton 7-5, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4

Us Open Odds: Alcaraz vs. Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz (-360) vs. Daniil Medvedev (+285)

Alcaraz and Medvedev have both mowed down the competition up to this point, with the Spaniard dropping just one set and the Russian losing two. Medvedev's exquisite defense propelled him to the title here in 2021, but Alcaraz hasn't had trouble penetrating past Medvedev when they have faced off in 2023. Alcaraz has won all five sets these two have played while dropping just 14 total games. Medvedev should put up more of a fight on his favorite surface than he did in the Wimbledon semifinals, but Alcaraz's vast array of options on offense should once again overwhelm the Russian as the Spaniard continues his 2022 US Open title defense. Given his reactive game style, Medvedev would likely need an error-filled outing from Alcaraz to win, though he could keep this close with a strong serving performance.

US Open Prediction: Alcaraz def. Medvedev 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

