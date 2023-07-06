2023 Wimbledon Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 7/7

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Friday's Wimbledon action will include play from the second and third rounds. One of the favorites in the women's draw could face a surprising challenge for a player who has had no trouble hanging with quality opponents this year, while Italian men are in for a busy day, but it could turn out to be a mixed bag for them results-wise.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Picks: Upset Alert

Christopher Eubanks (+280) vs. Cameron Norrie

Eubanks should be able to force the issue with his big serve and aggressive mindset, and the American's riding high with a six-match grass-court winning streak dating back to his title in Mallorca last week. Norrie dropped a set against 106th-ranked Tomas Machac in the first round, and the No. 12 seed has posted some pedestrian results lately, as the last time he managed to string together three consecutive wins was back in March at Indian Wells. The British crowd will be on Norrie's side in this battle between former college tennis stars, but Eubanks has the momentum and a big edge in serving effectiveness, having just racked up 28 aces in his four-set first-round win over Thiago Monteiro.

Petra Martic (+1500) vs. Iga Swiatek

Martic is worth a look as an extreme underdog against the world No. 1. Swiatek has looked dominant through two rounds, but Martic is capable of providing more resistance and taking away Swiatek's time with power in a way that Lin Zhu and Sara Sorribes Tormo couldn't. Swiatek's best Wimbledon result is the Round of 16, and Martic has reached that stage here three times herself. The world No. 29 has wins over Maria Sakkari, Barbora Krejcikova and Beatriz Haddad Maia this year, so she's managed to raise her level in big matches. Martic hasn't put up much resistance against Swiatek in two previous matches, but this will be their first meeting grass, where Swiatek has historically been far less dominant.

Honorable Mention

Viktorija Golubic (+400) vs. Madison Keys

Wimbledon Odds: Lock It In

Hubert Hurkacz (-155) vs. Lorenzo Musetti

Musetti leads this head-to-head 2-1 and is currently ranked two spots ahead of Hurkacz at No. 16, but the Pole's game fits much better on grass. Hurkacz's lone win over Musetti came in straight sets at Wimbledon two years ago. At 6-foot-5, Hurkacz has a significant edge in power over the 6-foot-1 Musetti, whose edge in footwork is neutralized in part by the less sure footing of grass courts. Hurkacz is a former Wimbledon semifinalist, while Musetti has a sub-.500 career record away from his preferred clay and lost in the first round of both his previous Wimbledon appearances.

Matteo Berrettini (+135) vs. Alex de Minaur

Berrettini's clearly much closer to fully recovered from his abdominal injury than he has been in other recent tournaments, yet his odds imply that he's still hampered, as a fully fit Berrettini would be clearly favored over de Minaur, especially on grass. After losing 6-1, 6-2 to Lorenzo Sonego three weeks ago in Stuttgart, Berrettini showcased his recovery progress by beating Sonego 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-3 in a multi-day first-round battle here. The 2021 Wimbledon finalist beat de Minaur on the grass of Queen's Club that year, though de Minaur managed to even their head to head at the 2022 ATP Cup in the latter's native Australia. Berrettini's big serve and forehand should allow him to control play against the counterpunching de Minaur, who generally has a ceiling on his game due to his slight 152-pound frame.

Honorable Mention

Jiri Vesely (+100) vs. Christopher O'Connell

Wimbledon Predictions: Value Bets

Petra Kvitova (-380) vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Sasnovich actually beat Kivitova at Wimbledon back in 2018, but the two-time Wimbledon champion has won both of their encounters since then, and Kvitova's been in far superior form recently. The No. 9 seed won a WTA 1000 title in Miami earlier this year, as well as a grass-court tune-up in Berlin heading into this tournament, giving her an impressive 23-7 record in 2023. Meanwhile, Sasnovich is just 13-16 this season and has won multiple matches in only one of her last 20 tournaments.

Jule Niemeier (-220) vs. Dalma Galfi

Something about Wimbledon brings out the best in Niemeier, who made the quarterfinals here last year and just knocked off French Open finalist Karolina Muchova in the first round to improve to 5-1 in her career at the All England Club. The 23-year-old German's 8-18 record in 2023 doesn't inspire much confidence, but Galfi isn't much better at 13-20, and Niemeier's ranked 23 spots ahead of Galfi at No. 103, even without the points from last year's Wimbledon run applying to her ranking. Niemeier won their only previous encounter in straight sets.

Honorable Mention

Jannik Sinner (-750) vs. Quentin Halys

