2023 Wimbledon Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 7/9

Wimbledon's Sunday schedule consists of fourth-round matches in both men's and women's singles (covered below), as well as the resumption of the third-round action that was prevented from wrapping up by Saturday's rain. A former women's quarterfinalist here could get back to that round with an upset win over an opponent who hasn't found much Wimbledon success in years past, while a former men's semifinalist is finding some of the fine form that has often eluded him since that result. All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites. We offer exclusive sign-up bonuses for some of those sportsbooks in states where sports betting has gone live, and Massachusetts was recently added to that list of eligible states.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Picks: Upset Alert

Marie Bouzkova (+195) vs. Marketa Vondrousova

Bouzkova already has a pair of signature wins at this tournament. She ended the career of former world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round and then outlasted No. 5 seed Caroline Garcia 7-5 in the third set in the third round, bringing Bouzkova within one match of a second consecutive Wimbledon quarterfinal. Standing in her way is her Czech compatriot Vondrousova. Bouzkova has a nine-spot edge in the rankings at No. 33, and while Vondrousova is a former French Open finalist, it's surprising that Bouzkova's such a clear underdog given her superior Wimbledon history, as Vondrousova came into this tournament with a 1-4 career record on the grass courts of the All England Club.

Honorable Mention

Hubert Hurkacz (+900) vs. Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon Odds: Lock It In

Jessica Pegula (-390) vs. Lesia Tsurenko

Pegula rarely loses to players she should beat, which is why the American has made the quarterfinals or better in eight of 11 tournaments this year, as well as four of the last six Grand Slams. The world No. 3 struggles to raise her level enough to beat top players later in tournaments, but Pegula's floor is high, and she shouldn't have too much trouble against the 34-year-old Tsurenko, who is attempting to reach only her second quarterfinal in 40 career Grand Slam appearances. Tsurenko won their only previous meeting in 2019, but that was before Pegula made her major leap forward; Pegula was ranked outside the top 80 at the time.

Honorable Mention

Iga Swiatek (-650) vs. Belinda Bencic

Wimbledon Predictions: Value Bets

Denis Shapovalov (-155) vs. Roman Safiullin

Consistency hasn't been Shapovalov's strong suit, but the 29th-ranked Canadian is supremely talented. The 24-year-old lefty is just two years removed from a semifinal result at Wimbledon, and he's poised to reach his fourth Grand Slam quarterfinal if he can get past the 92nd-ranked Safiullin. Both of these players have benefited from favorable draws up to this point, as No. 20 seed Roberto Bautista Agut -- whom Safiullin beat 7-5 in the fifth in the first round -- is the only seeded opponent either has faced up to this point. Safiullin's just 9-10 in 2022, and Shapovalov should take care of business as the favorite, just as he did in each of their previous two meetings over the past two years.

Honorable Mention

Andrey Rublev (-125) vs. Alexander Bublik

