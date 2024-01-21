2024 Australian Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 1/21

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Fourth-round play at the Australian Open continues Monday from the hard courts of Melbourne Park, which will be Sunday night for American viewers. A pair of French players who have already pulled off a few upsets to get to this point will look to add to those totals, while a rising star on the WTA Tour will try to avoid a letdown after the biggest win of her young career, and title contenders on the men's side look to keep rolling. All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites. We offer exclusive sign-up bonuses for some of those sportsbooks in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the Australian Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Australian Open Picks: Upset Alert

Oceane Dodin (+450) vs. Qinwen Zheng

Zheng was pushed to a match tiebreak by 94th-ranked Yafan Wang in the third round and has needed three sets in two of her three matches here, so it hasn't been smooth sailing for the No. 12 seed. Dodin's ranked 95th, and the 27-year-old Frenchwoman hadn't previously been past the second round of a major, but she hasn't dropped a set en route to the fourth round and can continue to swing freely as a substantial underdog. Zheng leads their head-to-head 2-1, but Dodin has won their only previous hard-court encounter.

Honorable Mention

Arthur Cazaux (+265) vs. Hubert Hurkacz

Australian Open Odds: Lock It In

Alexander Zverev (-330) vs. Cameron Norrie

Zverev is the far more accomplished hard-court player, having won an Olympic gold medal and two ATP Finals titles on this surface, in addition to making an Australian Open semifinal and a US Open final. The No. 6 seed also has a 4-0 head-to-head edge over Norrie in their ATP careers, and all four of Zverev's wins have come in straight sets. Norrie's just 16-12 in his career in hard-court Grand Slam matches, and this is his first time into the Round of 16 at the Australian Open.

Victoria Azarenka (-330) vs. Dayana Yastremska

Azarenka's in familiar territory making a deep run down under, as she has won this tournament twice and reached the semifinals last year. The veteran Belarusian has always been at her best on hard courts and isn't slowing down at age 34. She has won six of her first seven matches in 2024, with the lone loss coming against compatriot Aryna Sabalenka. Yastremska is ranked 71 spots back of Azarenka at No. 93, and the 23-year-old Ukrainian's just 12-15 in her Grand Slam career.

Honorable Mentions

Daniil Medvedev (-2000) vs. Nuno Borges, Carlos Alcaraz (-3000) vs. Miomir Kecmanovic

Australian Open Predictions: Value Bets

Linda Noskova (+125) vs. Elina Svitolina

Noskova's coming off the biggest win of her young career, as the 19-year-old Czech took out world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round. She's a prominent member of the WTA's next-gen contingent, having already climbed into the top 50 and looking like a top-20 player early in 2024. The 19th-seeded Svitolina has an extensive history of faltering in the middle stages of Grand Slams, and the former world No. 3 will feel the pressure of having a relatively clear path to what would be her first Grand Slam final in a top half that has no top-11 seeds remaining.

Honorable Mention

Anna Kalinskaya (-175) vs. Jasmine Paolini