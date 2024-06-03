2024 French Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 6/4

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The French Open quarterfinals begin Tuesday with two matches apiece from the men's singles and women's singles draws. Both pre-tournament betting favorites will take the court in Tuesday's star-studded slate of matches, while one experienced underdog stands out from the pack on a day that's likely to see a strong showing from the favored players. All four of the matches have a clear favorite, with no matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, while the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites.

French Open Picks: Upset Alert

Grigor Dimitrov (+340) vs. Jannik Sinner

It wouldn't be surprising to see all four favorites advance Tuesday, but Dimitrov could have the best chance of pulling an upset out of the underdogs. The veteran Bulgarian won the only clay-court matchup between these two in 2020, and while Sinner has taken a substantial step forward since then and gotten revenge thrice on hard courts, this is still the surface on which the No. 2 seed has the most question marks. Sinner has yet to face a seed in this tournament, so this will be a big step up in level of competition, as you have to go back to Monte Carlo in mid-April to find the last time Sinner faced a top-15 opponent. Sinner lost that match to Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 10th-ranked Dimitrov is coming off a straight-sets win over No. 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 16, and he has a 3-3 career record in Grand Slam quarterfinals, so he's unlikely to be overwhelmed by the moment.

French Open Odds: Lock It In

Carlos Alcaraz (-425) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas' strong form this clay-court season would make him a strong bet against pretty much any opponent except Alcaraz. Unfortunately for the 2021 French Open finalist, Alcaraz has always been a nightmare matchup for Tsitsipas, as the talented Spaniard has the power to hit through Tsitsipas and the wherewithal to find the vulnerable Tsitsipas backhand in big moments. Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 5-0. He won their first meeting in a fifth-set tiebreak thriller as an 18-year-old at the 2021 US Open, and Alcaraz has dropped only one set across four subsequent encounters, including a straight-set sweep in the quarterfinals of last year's French Open. Based on Alcaraz's form at this year's event, there's little reason to expect a different result in the same round one year later.

Coco Gauff (-425) vs. Ons Jabeur

Gauff is closer to Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka on clay than the world No. 3 is to the rest of the field. She's into the quarterfinals for a fourth consecutive French Open, and Gauff has lost to the eventual champion each of the last three years (Barbora Krejcikova in the 2021 QF, Swiatek in the 2022 final and Swiatek again in the 2023 QF). The 20-year-old American is playing with a newfound confidence at Roland Garros in 2024, as this is her first appearance here since Gauff captured her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. Gauff has dropped just 18 games through four rounds, and she should keep rolling against Jabeur, as Gauff's elite speed works as an excellent counter to Jabeur's touch. Gauff leads their head-to-head 4-2 overall, and their only meeting since the start of 2023 was a 6-0, 6-1 Gauff blowout win in the 2023 WTA Finals.

Honorable Mention

Iga Swiatek (-1400) vs. Marketa Vondrousova