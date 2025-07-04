Wimbledon 2025: Saturday's Best Bets Span From Teens to Mid-30s

The third round of Wimbledon rolls on Saturday from the grass courts of the All England Club in London. A pair of players who have won the women's title before will look to get one step closer to adding a second Wimbledon trophy, while accomplished veterans on the men's side try to keep rolling against opponents with minimal experience at this stage of a major.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Daria Kasatkina (+195) vs. Liudmila Samsonova

The tale of the tape suggests this matchup should be viewed as just about a toss-up, with Kasatkina having a slight advantage in both career accolades and current ranking. Kasatkina currently has a one-spot edge in rankings at No. 18, has been ranked as high as No. 8, and has made the quarterfinals or better at a Grand Slam three times, including at Wimbledon in 2018. Samsonova's ranking has peaked at No. 12, but she's never been to a Grand Slam quarterfinal. Samsonova has a clear edge on serve, while Kasatkina is arguably the weakest server in the top 20, but Kasatkina's superior control and movement help her maintain much steadier results in rallies. These two Russian compatriots have surprisingly faced off only once, with Samsonova winning a hard-court three-setter at Indian Wells in March, but Kasatkina's still an appealing value as the clear underdog in this match.

Barbora Krejcikova (+185) vs. Emma Navarro

Krejcikova has won nine consecutive matches at Wimbledon after working her way through a pair of three-setters in the first two rounds, so the reigning champion likely won't go down without a fight. Navarro's seeded seven spots ahead of Krejcikova at No. 10 and cruised through the first two rounds, but Krejcikova's craftiness presents an entirely different challenge compared to Petra Kvitova and Veronika Kudermetova, who can both hit themselves off the court with errors. Navarro has proven to be a decent grass-court player in her own right, making the quarterfinals here last year, but the American lost in the quarterfinals or earlier of all three grass-court tune-up events she played heading into Wimbledon this year.

Honorable Mention

Zeynep Sonmez (+600) vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Grigor Dimitrov (-330) vs. Sebastian Ofner

Dimitrov is among the numerous ATP veterans flashing their grass-court bona fides in this tournament, though the 34-year-old Bulgarian's no stranger to Wimbledon success. A win in this match would put him into the fourth round here for the third consecutive year, and Dimitrov has gone as deep as the semifinals at this tournament in his career. The 165th-ranked Ofner's lucky to be in the third round, as he won his first-round match against Hamad Medjedovic via retirement and was being handled by Tommy Paul in the second round before Paul injured his ankle. Dimitrov has had more than his fair share of bad injury luck, retiring from each of the past four Grand Slams, but there aren't any red flags about his health heading into this match.

Mirra Andreeva (-300) vs. Hailey Baptiste

Andreeva has been far from her best in this tournament, but great players find ways to win matches, and the No. 7 seed is already showing plenty of signs of greatness at age 18, having advanced to the third round without dropping a set despite having her C-game. This is just about the stage of the tournament that contenders start to raise their level, and Andreeva's mix of power and variety should prove to be too much for the 55th-ranked Baptiste, who is just 8-8 in Grand Slam matches in her career.

Honorable Mention

Elena Rybakina (-475) vs. Clara Tauson

Wimbledon Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Jakub Mensik (-175) vs. Flavio Cobolli

Only seven spots separate these two in the rankings, but the gap in ability is far greater, as the 19-year-old Mensik is on the fast track to the top 10 while Cobolli seems to be much closer to his ceiling at his current career high of No. 24. Cobolli's ranking is propped up by a pair of clay-court titles, but the Italian is much less comfortable on faster courts, as he came into this tournament with sub-.500 career records on both grass and hard courts. He capitalized on a lucky draw, beating two opponents ranked well outside the top 200, but Cobolli's run is likely to come to an end against Mensik, whose powerful serve and groundstrokes make the 19-year-old Czech a much better fit for grass compared to his Italian opponent.

Marin Cilic (-165) vs. Jaume Munar

Cilic turned back the clock with his 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 second-round win over No. 4 seed Jack Draper. The 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon finalist is still quite dangerous at age 36 with his big serve and wealth of experience, despite having dipped to No. 83 in the rankings. His skill set is much better suited for grass than Munar's, as the 55th-ranked Spaniard is a clay-court specialist with a 6-13 career grass-court record.

Honorable Mention

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (+135) vs. Belinda Bencic