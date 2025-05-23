Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Our Week 9 best bets focus on the two Saturday matchups, one which is a key battle in the USFL conference.

Read on for a look at which Week 9 UFL betting scenarios catch my eye on DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arlington Renegades at Memphis Showboats Best Bets (Saturday, May 24, 12:00 p.m. ET)

These two teams are eliminated from postseason contention, but given the head coaches at the helm of these squads, I fully expect pride to carry the day for both squads. Bob Stoops and Jim Turner set a high standard for their teams, and each club has motivation coming into this penultimate matchup of the season.

For Arlington, the desire to break weeks of heartbreak should be a major motivator. The Renegades' Week 8 loss may have been the most maddening of all, with Luis Perez calling an audible and opting to try a fake spike play that resulted in a game-ending interception. That gaffe aside, though, Perez has been excellent at the controls of Arlington's offense in recent weeks, throwing for 268 yards or more in three of the last four contests while tossing five touchdown passes.

The Renegades' defense has also typically been stout despite some struggles against the Defenders in both games this season (allowing 70 total points to DC). Arlington is still allowing the third-fewest points per game (18.8) and third-fewest yards per contest (275.5), while also recording the third-most sacks (18).

On the other side of the ball, Perez's chemistry with familiar, multi-season targets such as Tyler Vaughns and Sal Cannella have certainly played a part in the Renegades averaging the second-most passing yards per game (212.4) and third-most total yards per game (304.6).

Meanwhile, while the Showboats display plenty of fight, the fact remains Memphis has a -43 point differential and is 0-3 at home this season. Memphis is also averaging the second-fewest total yards (250.6) and points (15.9) per game, and this week, Turner will keep his QB carousel going by giving E.J. Perry his first taste of game action since Week 4. Perry worked himself out of the starting job after generating a 2:5 TD:INT up to that point.

Perry has completed just 60.2 percent of his throws and is likely going to have some rust, which isn't an ideal recipe for facing an aggressive pass rush the likes of the Renegades'. Memphis has scored under 20 points in five of its first eight games, and although the three occasions they've hit or exceeded the 20-point mark have come in the last four contests, a tough Renegades defense out for atonement and Perry's presence under center puts me in the camp of an Arlington cover.

UFL Picks for Renegades at Showboats

Renegades -5.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions (Saturday, May 24, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Panthers hold a one-game lead on the Stallions going into Week 9, and although both teams have punched their postseason ticket and Birmingham is guaranteed to host the USFL Conference title game, there is still quite a bit head coach Skip Holtz likely wants to accomplish ahead of the postseason.

Perhaps the most important is continuing to get J'Mar Smith plenty of reps under center and ensuring he's the right signal-caller to spearhead the Stallions' quest for an unprecedented fourth straight championship. Smith had some rust last week against the Battlehawks while committing three fumbles and turning the ball over twice overall, but another week of practice and the return of Amari Rodgers from injury should help him in that regard.

Along with the mistakes, Smith should plenty of upside with his formidable arm, hitting Deon Cain on a perfectly placed 65-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and then connecting with his veteran target on a slant from 50 yards out in the third for a second TD. Smith also contributed 45 rusing yards on 10 carries, and his dual-threat capabilities should also help open running lanes for the two-headed ground attack of CJ Marable and Week 9 backfield mate Larry Rountree.

The Stallions' defense also likely wants to tighten things up after surrendering a massive rushing day to the Battlehawks' Jacob Saylors in Week 8, after coming into the contest allowing the fewest yards per carry. Birmingham lost its No. 1 ranking in that category thanks to Saylors gaining his 118 rushing yards at a clip of 7.4 yards per carry, but Birmingham is still surrendering the second-fewest rushing yards per game (90.8) and holds the same ranking against the pass (176.2 PYPG) while having recorded 16 sacks.

Bryce Perkins will miss another game due to his ankle injury, so Danny Etling will have the reins of the offense again. Etling was effective in his emergency start in Week 8 with 167 passing yards and three touchdowns, but the Stallions have had a chance to prepare for him this week and will also be at Protective Stadium, where they have a 3-1 record.

I see Smith as being the potential game-changer here, considering the Panthers have allowed a UFL-high 151 completions and 204 passing yards per game, as well as a co-UFL-high 11 touchdown tosses.

UFL Picks for Panthers at Stallions

Stallions moneyline (-125 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

