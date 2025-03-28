UFL DFS Picks: DraftKings Week 1 Lineup Plays and Strategy

We're ready to roll with another season of UFL action, and just as with the inaugural 2024 campaign, we have a full selection of DFS contests to help enhance the action with.

DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Luis Perez, ARL vs. SAN ($10,000):

Perez is a true spring-league veteran, having amassed plenty of experience since his 2019 days in the AAF. He also led the Renegades to the XFL championship in 2023, and although Arlington had a rough 3-7 campaign in the first UFL season a year ago, Perez finished with a flourish. The talented signal-caller compiled 20.6 to 29.8 DK points in three of the final four games, and he posted a very respectable 16.6 against the Brahmas in the other game within that sample.

Perez also has the added advantage of getting back several of the pass-catching weapons that helped him achieve that strong season-ending run, as Deontay Burnett, JaVonta Payton, Tyler Vaughns and Sal Cannella are all back and set to serve in primary roles. While San Antonio should once again field an aggressive defense under the tutelage of Wade Phillips, Perez is a solid season-opening play at home.

Kellen Mond, SAN at ARL ($9,000):

Mond has spent plenty of time with NFL teams over the last four years after being selected in the third round of the 2021 draft by the Vikings. He only put up three pass attempts as a rookie that represent the extent of his regular-season experience, but he'll have a chance to finally develop his skill set as a pro in San Antonio.

Mond complements his passing exploits with above-average mobility, which naturally bodes well for us as DFS players. Additionally, the Renegades were vulnerable to the pass last season, finishing the 2024 campaign allowing the second-most passing yards (207.7) and rushing yards (110.1) per contest.

ALSO CONSIDER: Matt Corral, BHAM at DC ($9,500)

RUNNING BACKS

Jacob Saylors, STL at HOU ($9,300):

Saylors is set to open the season as the lead back for a revamped Battlehawks offense that no longer has A.J. McCarron under center. Saylors had a revelatory season in 2024, breaking off several explosive runs on his way to averaging 15.4 DK points per contest. That included three performances of 21.5 DK points or more, making him one of the most high-upside players at his position in the league.

Saylors broke the 100-yard barrier on the ground twice, but he also displayed his versatility by logging multiple receptions on six occasions as well. With a year of experience under his belt and familiarity with the offensive scheme, Saylors should be ready to hit the ground running in 2025.

CJ Marable, BHAM at DC ($7,100):

Marable has already put in three seasons at the spring-league level, and the three-time champion has experienced his fair share of individual success as well. The Coastal Carolina product only started five games last season, but he still delivered three tallies of 11.0 to 23.5 DK points overall.

Marable does have another capable pair of backfield mates in Larry Rountree (who has NFL experience) and Ricky Person, but given his experience in Skip Holtz's offense, he should open the season as the lead back. The opposing Defenders also make for good targets, as they surrendered a UFL-high 124.7 rushing yards per game last season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Matthew Colburn, MICH at MEM ($7,700)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jontre Kirklin, SAN at ARL ($9,200):

Kirklin has put together some highlight plays over the last two springs, beginning with an injury-shortened stint with the then XFL Roughnecks in 2023. Kirklin was healthy all of last season and made good on the potential he'd flashed, averaging 13.8 DK points per game on compiling 66 receptions for 699 yards overall, including the postseason.

The explosive LSU product is a threat to score any time he has the ball in his hands, and playing with a mobile signal-caller like Mond could give him those extra couple of seconds to get open downfield. Kirklin will also have a chance to exploit that same vulnerable Renegades pass defense alluded to in Mond's entry, making him worth the elevated salary.

Jahcour Pearson, STL at HOU ($8,000):

Pearson is another high-upside pass-catching weapon that's already rewarded XFL/UFL DFS players in the last two seasons. An All-XFL wideout in 2023 while working with Ben DiNucci on the Seattle Sea Dragons, Pearson had a more muted campaign in the inaugural UFL season thanks to only playing six games (four starts).

However, the Western Kentucky product did pop for one tally of 22 DK points in his Week 4 season debut, and he's now entering the new season healthy and set to play a key role in the Battlehawks passing attack right from the jump. The Roughnecks make for good targets as well, considering they surrendered the third-most passing yards per game (186.7) in 2024.

Siaosi Mariner, MICH at MEM ($6,200):

Mariner had quite the late-season surge in 2024, finishing out the campaign with a combined 15-205-1 line over Weeks 9 and 10 and then adding four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown versus the Stallions in the conference final. The trio of productive efforts yielded 16.0 to 27.0 DK points, and Mariner also had a 14.5 DK-point tally in Week 6 against the Renegades.

Mariner had the advantage of coming into the UFL with two years of CFL playing experience, and with another year of pro football regular-season reps now under his belt, he should be ready to serve as a primary contributor right from the start of the new season. The Showboats could facilitate a strong start as well, considering they allowed a league-high 246.7 passing yards per contest in 2024.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ty Scott, D.C. vs. BHAM ($7,900)

FLEX

Sal Cannella (TE), ARL vs. SAN ($8,400)

As mentioned in Perez's entry above, Cannella is one of the incumbent pass-catching weapons for the veteran quarterback that should once again fill a prominent role this season. The talented tight end often flashed more DFS upside than a wide receiver a year ago, averaging 14.3 DK points per contest while hitting double-digit DK points in six of the last seven games of the season.

Cannella is able to attack down the seam with ease thanks to his speed and route-running prowess, and he certainly has plenty of chemistry with Perez already. Perez peppered Cannella with at least seven targets in each of the last six games in 2024, and they should be able to pick up right where they left off in Week 1.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kirk Merritt (RB), HOU vs. STL ($6,600); Jace Sternberger (TE), BHAM at DC ($6,400)

TEAM DEFENSE

Birmingham Stallions at D.C. Defenders ($4,600): Defense is always a tricky position to prognosticate going into a new season, so we'll roll with a unit that should give us a safe floor in that of the Stallions. Birmingham has clearly found a successful formula over the last three seasons, and despite a bit more vulnerability to chunk plays than before in 2024, the Stallions still finished the 2024 season allowing the second-fewest points (180), fewest rushing yards per game (77.2), fourth-fewest passing yards (182.7) and third-fewest total yards (259.9, just a tenth of a point off second fewest) per contest. They averaged 9.5 DK points per game as well while recording 36 sacks and forcing 21 turnovers (11 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries), including the postseason. The Stallions were even better on the road (10.3 DK points per game) and face a quarterback in Jordan Ta'amu that's prone to some ball-security issues, making them my Week 1 play.