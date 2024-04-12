UFL DFS Picks: DraftKings Week 3 Lineup Plays and Strategy

We have two exciting weeks of the inaugural UFL season in the books, and thus far, we've seen plenty of close games that have helped produce some strong individual, fantasy-friendly performances. We hope for more of the same in Week 3 as we look to highlight viable plays across the salary cap.

As was the case for both the XFL and USFL, DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Chase Garbers, SAN vs. STL ($10,400):

Two weeks in and Garbers looks like he has a legitimate chance at being one of the UFL's top quarterbacks throughout the season. He's certainly off to a strong start in that regard by averaging a league-high 23.7 DK points over his first two contests, partly the byproduct of a 5:1 TD:INT.

Garbers has an excellent chance to continue his strong early-season success in Week 3, as the Brahmas will be in front of a supportive home crowd in the favorable playing conditions of the Alamodome. Moreover, the opposing Battlehawks just allowed 237 passing yards to the Renegades' Luis Perez in Week 2, and Garbers comes in having completed a stellar 73.8 percent of his throws over the first two games.

Case Cookus, MEM at BHAM ($9,600):

Cookus has unsurprisingly gotten off to a productive start, with his play very much resembling that which he put on tape for the Philadelphia Stars over the first two USFL seasons. The spring league vet has been a bit less efficient than usual while completing just 56.3 percent of his passes, but Cookus is averaging a solid 15.1 DK points per contest through two games.

Cookus' dynamic rushing ability brings an added dimension that helps him supplement his fantasy production nicely. Cookus is already averaging 6.4 yards per rush attempt on his nine carries, and the Stallions, while certainly boasting a talented defense, come into Week 3 having allowed 208.5 passing yards per contest in the first two games and the second-highest completion percentage (62.9).

ALSO CONSIDER: Jordan Ta'amu, D.C. at ARL ($9,700)

RUNNING BACKS

CJ Marable, BHAM vs. MEM ($9,500):

Marable is already clearly one of the UFL's workhorses at running back, as he's logged 36 touches through two games while averaging 12.9 DK points per contest. The Coastal Carolina product is grinding out just 3.8 yards per carry, but given his level of opportunity and ability to contribute through the air, he's in play every week until further notice.

The Showboats have been very effective against the run thus far, surrendering just 78 rushing yards at just 3.7 yards per carry through two games. Nevertheless, they've also faced the league's fewest rushing attempts (21), and they're likely in for a heavy dose of ground and pound from Birmingham with Marable leading the way, considering head coach Skip Holtz's affinity for the running game.

Mataeo Durant, STL at SAN ($7,300):

Durant surprisingly stepped to the forefront of the Battlehawks ground attack in Week 2, usurping Wayne Gallman as the lead back for the win over the Renegades and parlaying the opportunity with 21.9 DK points while averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Durant also logged 39 carries and 11 receptions for St. Louis last season, so he has the advantage of prior experience in Anthony Becht's offense.

The opposing Brahmas have allowed a relatively modest 78 rushing yards per game through two contests, but Durant's dual-threat ability and the favorable conditions in the Alamodome could still set the stage for a favorable rushing day for Durant.

ALSO CONSIDER: Wes Hills, MICH vs. HOU ($8,800)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jontre Kirklin, SAN vs. STL ($9,800):

Kirklin delivered nicely as a Week 2 suggestion, scoring 18.3 DK points on the strength of a 7-53-1 line on nine targets. That impressive performance was preceded by an even better one in the season-opening victory over the Defenders, when also saw nine targets and turned them into an 8-61-1 tally that netted 19.1 DK points.

The Battlehawks allowed 18 receptions to Renegades wide receivers in Week 2 and are conceding the second-highest average yards per completion (11.3); given Kirklin's typical target share thus far, he makes for a very viable option if you're willing to invest heavily at the position.

Jonathan Adams, MEM at BHAM ($8,200):

Adams already has an established spring league body of work in the USFL over the previous two seasons, posting 72 receptions for just under 1,000 yards during the 2022-23 campaigns. He's now building rapport with Cookus after his move to the Showboats, and that chemistry seems to be building quickly if Adams' 7-125 line on 10 targets through two weeks is any indication.

As noted in Cookus' entry, the Stallions have been somewhat beatable through the air through two weeks, even though they do tend to make receivers work hard for every completion. Nevertheless, Cookus' mobility could keep them on their heels a bit more than usual, and Birmingham also yielded 13 receptions to Panthers wideouts in Week 2.

Justin Hall, HOU at MICH ($6,500):

Hall makes for a likely low-rostered and potentially high-upside option in the Roughnecks' air attack in Week 3, with the Ball State product in position to benefit from fellow wideout Kirk Merritt's season-ending wrist injury. Hall is already used to being busy in Houston's offense, having recorded a 47-513-4 line for the Gamblers last season and drawing seven targets in this season's Week 2 against the Defenders.

The Panthers make for good targets in Week 3, as Michigan has surrendered a pair of touchdowns through the air already and gave up 19 completions to Battlehawks receivers in Week 1 before doing a better job against the inexperienced quarterback duo of the Stallions' Adrian Martinez and Matt Corral in Week 2. Given Hall's experience, reliable hands and the encouraging play put on film last week by new starter Reid Sinnett, the former is a solid mid-salary option.

ALSO CONSIDER: Marcell Ateman, STL at SAN ($7,200)

FLEX

Kelvin Harmon (WR), D.C. at ARL ($5,800)

Harmon is in good position to over deliver on his modest salary in Week 3 for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the combined absence of Keke Coutee (groin). The 2019 sixth-round pick of the then Redskins has 30 career NFL receptions, and he's kicked off the UFL campaign with a 6-56 line over his first two games.

Harmon now gets a crack at the very vulnerable pass defense of the Renegades, which has allowed a league-high 230 passing yards per game and 13.9 yards per completion through two games. Jordan Ta'amu looked steadier under center in Week 2, and given his experience and that of Harmon's, the latter could turn out to be one of the better fantasy-point-per-dollar plays of the slate.

T.J. Pledger (RB), HOU at MICH ($6,500)

Pledger took a big step forward in Week 2 as the de facto leader of the Roughnecks' ground attack while Mark Thompson (knee) remains out, logging 11 carries for 47 yards and adding three receptions in the loss to the Defenders. Pledger is likely to remain in that same advantageous position in Week 3 against a Panthers team that's already displayed vulnerability against the run over the first two contests.

Michigan has allowed the second-most rushing yards per game (111.5) at 4.2 yards per carry. The Panthers have also faced the second-most rush attempts (53) in part because of their struggles against the run, and Houston could well lean on Pledger even more than last week with Sinnett making his first start.

ALSO CONSIDER: Darrius Shepherd (WR), STL at SAN ($7,500)

TEAM DEFENSE

Houston Roughnecks ($3,900) at Michigan Panthers: I've targeted the Roughnecks with my team defense picks the first two weeks, but I'm flipping the script this week and looking at Houston's unit as a potentially rewarding value play. The Roughnecks are impressively averaging the third-most DK points of any defense through two games (10.5), having gotten there through two productive performances where they've recorded a combined five sacks, a pair of picks and a defensive touchdown. Houston is also giving up the third-fewest total yards per game overall (255.5), while Michigan is averaging the second-fewest offensive yards per contest (242.5) and is scoring just 18.0 points per contest in the first two weeks.