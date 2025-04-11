UFL DFS Picks: DraftKings Week 3 Lineup Plays and Strategy

We're set for another exciting four-game UFL slate that's highlighted by a Defenders-Battlehawks main event Sunday afternoon pitting two undefeated squads against each other in the always energetic environment of The Dome.

DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Manny Wilkins, STL vs. DC ($10,000):

I had tabbed Wilkins in preparing this article earlier in the week, but he's now been limited in a couple of practices due to a hamstring injury. The Battlehawks don't play until the final game of the week Sunday afternoon, so the versatile signal-caller will hopefully have time to recover, but consider pivoting to the Renegades' Luis Perez (listed below as an "Also Consider" option) if Wilkins is unavailable, or St. Louis' Max Duggan ($8,000) if he gets the call to start for Wilkins.

Wilkins brings plenty of appeal if healthy thanks to his average of 18.1 DK points and his 76.3 percent completion rate through two games. In addition to his passing exploits, Wilkins has added 101 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries, making him perhaps the top two-way threat at his position through two games. The Defenders have been impressive overall on defense early, but Wilkins playing in the fast track of his rowdy home environment is still an appealing consideration in this battle of undefeated squads.

Anthony Brown, HOU at MEM ($8,900):

Brown got a chance to play start to finish in Week 2, and despite his NFL experience from his days with the Ravens, he had his share of struggles. Nevertheless, the Oregon product managed to compile 16.9 DK points and 199 total yards alongside a touchdown and an interception in a close loss to the Renegades.

Brown should have had an opportunity to develop more chemistry with his pass catchers during another week of practice, and the fact he's actually seen regular-season action at pro football's highest level should start paying off in short order. The opposing Showboats could help facilitate another solid fantasy day, considering they've given up 165.0 passing yards per game through two weeks, the league's fourth-highest figure.

ALSO CONSIDER: Luis Perez, ARL at BHAM ($9,700)

RUNNING BACKS

Jacob Saylors, STL vs. SAN ($9,300):

Saylors has unsurprisingly seen a significant salary increase, but it's a well-deserved one after the East Tennessee product followed up an impressive Week 1 by scoring three rushing TDs in Week 2. The back-to-back stellar performances has led to an average of 27.5 DK points through two games, a stellar figure that arguably makes Saylors the highest-upside option on the slate at any position.

Saylors is averaging 17 touches per contest through two weeks as well, so his workload is essentially above question. The Defenders have given up 112.5 rushing yards per contest thus far, and although a Wilkins absence would potentially hurt Saylors by removing the threat of an above-average running quarterback, the talented back still has to be considered given his talent and robust role as both rusher and receiver, and the fact that potential Wilkins fill-in Max Duggan is also very mobile.

Ricky Person, BHAM vs. ARL ($7,100):

Running back is always a bit of a challenging proposition in UFL DFS, but Person appears to be safe mid-salary play in Week 3. The North Carolina State product stepped into a lead-back role in Week 2 against the Panthers and delivered 12.2 DK points on a 17-53-1 rushing line, and he could fill the same role again Friday even if CJ Marable returns from a one-game absence due to personal reasons.

Person delivered some solid performances last season when given double-digit carries, and he delivered six rushing TDs overall while also proving a capable receiver. The Renegades come into Week 3 having performed well against the run so far, but Birmingham's offense might be the most talented they've faced to date after they tangled with the Brahmas and Roughnecks the first two weeks.

ALSO CONSIDER: Deneric Prince, MEM vs. HOU ($6,900); Dae Dae Hunter, ARL at BHAM ($5,800)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jahcour Pearson, STL vs. DC ($8,600):

Pearson has been a mainstay in this space so far this season, and the versatile wideout has been very good one week and relatively quiet in the second. After posting 14.3 DK points against the Roughnecks in the season opener, Pearson tied for the team lead in receptions with three in Week 2 but totaled only eight receiving yards. Yet, his upside has been corroborated over his multiple spring league seasons, and although it's a relative long shot, Pearson even has a chance to deliver a return TD given his speed.

The Defenders have been very stout against the pass through two games, but they faced a rusty Alex McGough in Week 1 and then surrendered 205 passing yards to the Showboats' E.J. Perry in Week 2. Particularly if Wilkins is available to helm the Battlehawks offense, Pearson stands out as a high-upside tournament play that's likely to be near or at the top of his team in targets.

Jonathan Adams, MEM vs. HOU ($7,600):

Adams came through handsomely as a value option in Week 2, posting 24.8 DK points on the strength of a 9-128 line on 10 targets. That was Adams' second 20-plus DK-point performance in as many games to open the season, as he'd also recorded 21.3 DK points against the Panthers in Week 1 while contributing six catches for 93 yards and a score.

Adams is averaging 8.5 targets per game and is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in the Showboats' offense, making him a very appealing play despite his understandable increase in salary. Additionally, Memphis happens to be facing a Roughnecks defense that's given up a UFL-high 192.5 passing yards per contest through two games, making him all the more appealing.

Chris Rowland, DC at STL ($6,700):

Rowland is a high-upside, explosive option at receiver that Jordan Ta'amu has had a chance to build chemistry with over the last season-plus, and the Tennessee State product has become proficient at running away from defenders despite his diminutive frame and creating some chunk plays downfield in the process.

That was on display again in Week 2, when Rowland recorded a game-high 45-yard grab on his way to a team-high 66 receiving yards. Rowland finished with 11.6 DK points against Memphis in that contest, a performance preceded by a tally of 13.8 versus the Stallions in Week 1. Like Pearson, Rowland is also a returner that could potentially provide a special-teams TD as a longshot bonus, but his work as a receiver, which includes nine targets through two games, earns him consideration in a game where the Defenders may have to take to the air plenty against a talented Battlehawks squad.

ALSO CONSIDER: Isaiah Winstead, ARL at BHAM ($5,400)

FLEX

Jacob Harris (WR), SAN at MICH ($5,100)

Harris' salary truly stands out considering what appears to be his role in the Brahmas' passing attack through two games. The converted tight end and 2021 fourth-round pick of the NFL's Rams has been a workhorse through two weeks, logging 14 targets and parlaying them into a 7-132 line.

Kellen Mond's inaccuracy at quarterback has capped Harris' overall production, but the latter still has mustered solid totals of 10.3 and 9.9 DK points in his first two games while exceeding the 60-yard mark in each. Harris should continue filling a robust role alongside Jontre Kirklin, who carries a much higher $9.2K salary, in Week 3, and the opposing Panthers have surrendered the second-most passing yards per game (188.0) through two weeks.

ALSO CONSIDER: Gary Jennings (WR), STL vs. DC ($3,900)

TEAM DEFENSE

Memphis Showboats vs. Houston Roughnecks ($4,100): Defense is interesting this week, as the top two statistical units (Battlehawks and Defenders) are facing one another, while the Renegades deal with their toughest test yet in the Stallions. Meanwhile, the Showboats, which have mustered just 2.0 DK points in each of the first two weeks, are home against a Roughnecks team that's had trouble getting its act together on offense. As mentioned in Brown's entry, the latter is still getting acclimated to his pass catchers, and Houston is averaging a league-low 197.5 total yards per game over the first two contests. Memphis is overdue for some turnovers, and the Roughnecks could facilitate that considering they've already thrown three picks as a team and allowed five sacks while averaging just 4.3 yards per attempt.