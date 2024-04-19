UFL DFS Picks: DraftKings Week 4 Lineup Plays and Strategy

We're set for another exciting UFL slate in Week 4, and at this point, we have a solid sample size to work with when putting together our DFS lineups. However, there have already been a couple of noteworthy injuries, and this week, the potential season debut of last year's USFL Offensive Player of the Year.

As was the case for both the XFL and USFL, DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

AJ McCarron, STL vs. MEM ($10,500):

McCarron has essentially picked up where he left off during his stellar 2023 XFL season, averaging 20 DK points per contest over the first three games while completing 66.7 percent of his throws and generating a 5:0 TD:INT. The veteran signal-caller is once again utilizing his wealth of weapons well and has improved his completion percentage in each game thus far, topping out at 70.4 percent against the Brahmas in Week 3.

Reid Sinnett, HOU vs. ARL ($8,400):

Sinnett turned in a solid performance in Week 3 in place of Jarrett Guarantano (ribs), posting 20.8 DK points and scoring two total touchdowns. Sinnett displayed solid command of the Roughnecks offense, completing 67.9 percent of his throws and adding five rushes for 19 yards and a score on the ground.

ALSO CONSIDER: Adrian Martinez, BHAM vs. D.C. ($9,300); Quentin Dormady, SAN vs. MICH ($6,000)

RUNNING BACKS

Anthony McFarland, SAN vs. MICH ($8,900):

Running backs on the higher end this week are generally carrying salaries they'll likely have a hard time fully delivering on, but McFarland has the explosiveness to break off a long run or two on any given week. The NFL veteran just produced 15.3 DK points on 12 total touches in Week 3 against the Battlehawks, his second game with double-digit DK points in the first three weeks.

Mark Thompson ($8,700) or T.J. Pledger ($6,700), HOU vs. ARL:

Thompson appears to be on track to make his season debut in Week 4 after jumping back into practice this week, but his status may not be officially until shortly before Sunday afternoon's matchup. Therefore, keep an eye on the news, and if Thompson is out again, Pledger comes into consideration against what's proven to be the most vulnerable run defense in the league thus far in that of the Renegades.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jacob Saylors, STL vs. MEM ($6,300)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Hall, HOU vs. ARL ($7,300):

Hall showed some solid rapport with Sinnett in their first full game working together in Week 3, logging seven targets for the second straight week and posting 14.5 DK points on a 5-35-1 line. It was also Hall's second straight double-digit DK-point tally after generating 10.4 in Week 2 against the Defenders.

Tyler Vaughns, ARL at HOU ($6,100):

Vaughns delivered yet again in Week 3, with his long-standing rapport with quarterback Luis Perez paying off in the form of a 9-109-1 line on 13 targets. The USC product's numbers netted 28.9 DK points, more than doubling what was already a solid tally of 13.8 in Week 2 against the Battlehawks.

Ty Scott, D.C. BHAM ($5,000):

Scott is best left for tournament play given the tough matchup against the Stallions and the sometimes erratic play of quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, but his home-run speed keeps him very much under consideration at this salary. Scott already has one tally of 12.7 DK points this season back in Week 1, and he averaged 16.0 yards per reception on his three grabs in Week 3 against the Renegades.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jontre Kirklin, SAN vs. MICH ($10,000); Marcell Ateman, STL vs. MEM ($7,200)

FLEX

Hakeem Butler (WR), STL vs. MEM ($9,000)

Butler is starting to flash some of the same chemistry he enjoyed with McCarron a season ago, most recently posting 20.7 DK points against the Brahmas in the Week 3 win. The big-bodied wideout has logged a total of 14 targets over the last two games, and he recorded his first touchdown of the campaign as part of a 6-87 line versus San Antonio.

Darius Victor (RB), MEM at STL ($7,200)

Victor has had a disappointing season thus far, but the big-bodied back doesn't lack for upside as either runner or receiver. Moreover, Victor remains a key part of the Showboats' ground attack, and he'll be on the fast track of The Dome in Week 4 while facing a vulnerable Batltehawks run defense.

ALSO CONSIDER: Deon Cain (WR), BHAM vs. D.C. ($6,900)

TEAM DEFENSE

Birmingham Stallions vs. D.C. ($5,000): While I've primarily focused on cost-savings options at defense over the first three weeks, I'm all for paying all the way up in Week 4. The Stallions are once again sporting a fearsome defensive unit that's already allowing a league-low 13.7 points per game and has compiled a league-high 17 sacks and three interceptions.