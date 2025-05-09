Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The UFL rolls into Week 7 with another exciting four-game slate, as the stretch run gets underway and the battle for the postseason intensifies. There are plenty of intriguing individual matchups as usual, and we'll break down multiple ones at each position.

DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Jordan Ta'amu, DC at SAN ($10,500):

Ta'amu continued his red-hot run in Week 6, posting 22.1 DK points against the Panthers. The veteran signal-caller has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of the last four games overall, scoring at least 19.4 DK points in each of the contests in that span. Ta'amu has also encouragingly kept mistakes to a minimum recently – he's thrown just one pick in the last three games – and he has a very inviting matchup with which to continue his surge in Week 7.

The Brahmas have allowed a league-high 68.9 percent completion rate and only mustered a modest eight sacks, so they're not exactly pressuring QBs into mistakes. Ta'amu has plenty of talented targets despite the loss of Ty Scott to a broken arm, and Friday's game will unfold in the fast track of the Alamodome, which could certainly help lead to some big plays for DC's aggressive passing attack.

Bryce Perkins, MICH at ARL ($10,300):

Perkins looks to be an odds-on favorite for league MVP honors heading into Week 7, and he's also a leading candidate among the entire UFL player pool to get an NFL training camp invite later this summer. The mobile signal-caller, who does have previous NFL experience with the Rams, has stood out by averaging 21.6 DK points per game overall, as well as eclipsing 20 DK points in four straight contests.

Perkins has a tough matchup on paper against the Renegades, which have allowed a league-low 46.6 percent completion rate and have recorded a league-high 17 sacks. Nevertheless, there hasn't really been an opponent Perkins hasn't managed to generate a strong performance against yet, and his dual-threat ability helps provide him a typically stable floor.

ALSO CONSIDER: Case Cookus, BHAM vs. HOU ($9,300)

RUNNING BACKS

Toa Taua, MICH at ARL ($7,800):

Taua continues to share the Panthers backfield with Fred McCrary, but the former appears to be the lead back judging by his 15- and 19-carry tallies in the last two games. Taua has totaled 23.2 and 15.4 DK points in those contests, and he also generated a solid 12.3 in a part-time role back in Week 4.

Taua should see another steady workload in Week 7 as the Panthers contend with the aforementioned Rengades' stingy pass defense, and the versatile back could see some opportunities as a receiver out of the backfield as well on outlet passes. Arlington has only allowed 3.9 yards per carry as well, but Taua has flashed an ability to make some yards on his own and navigate tough fronts already.

Wes Hills, MEM vs. STL ($6,000):

Hills made his spring league return in Week 6 against the Roughnecks, parlaying 16 touches into 75 total yards and 10.5 DK points. Hills' signing was pushed for by Showboats interim head coach Jim Turner, who was very familiar with the versatile back from their previous time together with the Breakers in the USFL. Hills, who also has NFL, CFL and UFL experience, is a capable pass catcher as well and could be ready for a bigger role this week after getting multiple practices under his belt.

Hills will face a Battlehawks defense that's given up 4.0 yards per carry and four rushing TDs, leading to the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game surrendered (96.2). While that doesn't present the most exciting matchup on paper, Hills has a long track record at this point of grinding out solid production as both runner and receiver while also handing heavy workloads, making him a very appealing mid-salary play.

ALSO CONSIDER: Deon Jackson, DC at SA ($5,800)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Hall, HOU at BHAM ($9,000):

Hall continued to thrive in his high-volume role in Week 6, posting a season-high 17.8 DK points with the help of six receptions, a touchdown grab, and a two-point conversion catch. The possession wideout does always carry a bit of a risk if he doesn't find the end zone due to the fact he's used very close to the line of scrimmage, but his high-percentage catch opportunities have helped lead to an average of 11.9 DK points per contest within DK's full-PPR scoring system.

The Stallions have actually been somewhat vulnerable through the air, yielding the second-most passing yards per game (195.7) and 6.5 yards per attempt. They've also been somewhat less effective getting home on QBs this season (11 sacks through six games), which should give mobile signal-caller Jalan McClendon more opportunities hit Hall on quick hitters.

Chris Rowland, DC at SAN ($8,700):

Rowland continued to flash his big-play ability in Week 6, totaling 32.4 DK points via a 9-144-1 receiving line against the Panthers. It was Rowland's third straight double-digit target game – including his second straight with 12 looks – and his second straight contest with a touchdown catch as well. The shifty speedster has clearly taken on the role of Ta'amu's top target in the absence of fellow wideout Ty Scott (IR-arm), and that should continue in a very favorabe Week 7 matchup.

As detailed earlier in Ta'amu's entry, the Brahmas are allowing plenty of successful days to opposing passing attacks, and receivers are racking up plenty of catches thanks to the high percentage of completions they're surrendering. Rowland's floor is seemingly very safe due to the high amount of Ta'amu's attention that he typically commands, and his upside makes him capable of justifying his elevated salary.

Malik Turner, MICH at ARL ($8,100):

Turner has continued to develop impressive chemistry with Perkins as the season has unfolded, and his previous NFL experience is also clearly helping him master UFL defenses. Turner is averaging 10.8 DK points per contest overall for the season, but he's stepped up with totals of 21.1 and 14.4 in the last two games while recording a touchdown reception in each.

As mentioned earlier, the Renegades' pass defense has been anything but welcoming to opposing air attacks, but Turner has clearly gained Perkins' trust and knows how to get open after multiple seasons at the professional level. He's drawn at least five targets in all but one contest as well, so there's a certain level of reliability with respect to his involvement.

ALSO CONSIDER: Cornell Powell, DC at SA ($5,700)

FLEX

Jashaun Corbin (RB), SAN vs. DC ($5,300)

Corbin's backfield mate Anthony McFarland will miss Friday's Week 7 matchup against the Defenders due to a shoulder injury, which should leave the former in the lead-back role. Corbin has previously logged double-digit carries on two occasions this season, with one of those instances resulting in 12.2 DK points back in Week 2. Corbin proved to be an effective receiver in addition to what he offered as a runner during his college days at Florida State, and he could certainly enjoy a robust role in McFarland's absence.

The Defenders had been a very effective defense for most of the season prior to their Week 6 blowout at the hands of the Panthers (more on that below), but they allowed 213 rushing yards to Michigan. DC is now allowing 4.6 yards per carry overall for the season and the second-most rushing touchdowns (eight), so the opportunity could be there, given enough volume, for Corbin to deliver a solid return on salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Braylon Sanders (WR), DC at SAN ($7,200)

TEAM DEFENSE

DC Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas ($4,400): The Defenders' defense had a rough go of it in Week 6 against the Panthers, with DC taking a 38-14 drubbing and the unit managing a season-worst -4.0 DK points as a result. However, the matchup, at least on paper, gets exponentially better in Week 7, as the Brahmas' offense has been a study in inefficiency for most of the season and will be down an explosive player in McFarland.

San Antonio already comes in averaging a league-low 206.0 total yards and 11.8 points per game. The passing attack has been particularly anemic, mustering only 116.5 yards per contest. Kevin Hogan did breathe a little life into that aspect of the offense in his Week 6 start, but the fact remains Brahmas QBs average a league-low 5.06 yards per attempt, have thrown just two touchdown passes, and have tossed four picks while taking 15 sacks. The Defenders have collected 16 sacks, six interceptions and five fumble recoveries, and they've scored between 8.0 and 16.0 DK points in four games. With DC undoubtedly looking to atone for last week's meltdown, they could present very good value in what should be a favorable matchup.