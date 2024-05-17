UFL DFS Picks: DraftKings Week 8 Lineup Plays and Strategy

The postseason picture is starting to get a bit clearer as we enter the final three weeks of the UFL regular season, but there's still plenty to be decided in the XFL conference. We also could see some eliminated teams carrying a spoiler mentality into their final few games, making this another fun slate for lineup building.

As was the case for both the XFL and USFL, DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Adrian Martinez, BHAM vs. HOU ($11,000):

Martinez continued to thrive in Week 7, posting 28.2 DK points in a tough matchup against the Battlehawks during which he compiled 290 total yards and three passing TDs. It was the fourth straight start for Martinez with a 28+ DK-point tally, a staggering stat that underscores why he's the highest-upside player on the slate.

Martinez could be in for another strong day through the air in Week 8, as the Roughnecks have been close to impossible to run against (league-low 3.2 yards per carry allowed). Houston has been stingy to an extent against the pass as well, but Curtis Johnson's club has conceded nine passing touchdowns in seven games and also gave up 29 DK points to Martinez in Week 5.

Luis Perez, ARL at SAN ($9,400):

With article mainstay AJ McCarron dealing with an ankle injury that has him listed as questionable for Week 8, I'm pivoting elsewhere this week in terms of a secondary QB recommendation. Perez just happens to be coming off his best game of the season, having posted 29.8 DK points on the strength of a 296-yard, three-touchdown effort against the Showboats.

The Brahmas allowed 14.8 DK points to Perez and his third-highest passing yardage total (269) of the campaign in Week 5. San Antonio has also yielded the second-highest completion percentage (63.6) in the league and has only picked off two passes, giving Perez a shot to rack up some strong production if he can avoid Wade Phillips' ultra-aggressive pass rush.

ALSO CONSIDER: Danny Etling ($9,300) or Bryce Perkins ($8,600), MICH vs. MEM

RUNNING BACKS

Jacob Saylors, STL vs. D.C. ($9,500):

Saylors continued to deliver for DFS players in Week 7, managing 29.8 DK points on the strength of three total TDs (two rushing, one receiving). That was the fifth straight double-digit DK-point tally for Saylors in as many starts, locking in his lead-back role for another week and for a very appealing matchup against the Defenders' inconsistent defense.

D.C. has surrendered 4.6 yards per carry and a league-high 123.1 rushing yards per contest. The Defenders have also yielded an average of a rushing touchdown per contest, and they conceded 16.9 DK points to Saylors on 16 touches during a Week 5 matchup.

John Lovett, SAN vs. ARL ($9,400):

Lovett also continued to generate solid returns in Week 7, posting 16.5 DK points despite averaging just 2.1 yards per carry against a stingy Roughnecks defensive front. Lovett got there primarily through sheer volume, logging 23 total touches and a whopping 28 total opportunities overall.

Lovett's big passing role helps shore up his floor, and he now gets another crack at a Renegades defense that he lit up for 25.8 DK points in Week 5 on the strength of 108 total yards and two rushing touchdowns. The versatile back should be a lock for another double-digit carry workload, and with multiple targets very likely also on his agenda, he should make for an excellent play once more.

ALSO CONSIDER: Matthew Colburn, MICH vs. MEM ($7,500)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jontre Kirklin, SAN vs. ARL ($10,300):

Kirklin's salary might be a little off-putting at first glance, but there's no questioning the speedy receiver's upside. Due to a subpar outing from Quentin Dormady and solid but unspectacular spot duty from Kevin Hogan, Kirklin generated just 3-40 line on four targets in Week 7, but he's still averaging a solid 13.1 DK points per contest on the season.

While Arlington has been susceptible to the run as just illustrated in Lovett's entry, the Renegades have also conceded their fair share through the air. Arlington has given up the second-most passing yards per game (195.9) and a league-high 11.2 yards per completion, with the latter figure especially enticing given Kirklin's big-play ability.

Daewood Davis, MEM at MICH ($8,700):

Davis was one of the few bright spots for a miserable Showboats squad in Week 7, totaling 21.3 DK points on a 7-83-1 line on nine targets. It was the second 20+ DK-point total for Davis in the last three games, and his fourth double-digit effort of the campaign thus far.

Davis has drawn a whopping 33 targets over his last three games, an amount of volume that naturally catches our eye as DFS players. The Western Kentucky product has admittedly seen his some serious fluctuations in his production, but with Davis having posted a 6-101-1 line against the Panthers in Week 5 and Michigan having allowed the third-most completions (144) and nine passing TDs, he's very much in play, particularly on the fast track of Ford Field.

Ty Scott, D.C. at STL ($5,200):

Kelvin Harmon has been placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, and his exodus leaves behind an average of 7.7 targets per contest. The speedy Scott, who's coming off a season-high 16.7 DK points in Week 7, is a great candidate to absorb some of those looks, and to do so at a great salary.

The Battlehawks have admittedly not been a targetable pass defense in the least, but St. Louis has applied only moderate pressure (14 sacks) and has given up an average of a TD pass per game. Scott also has a 12.7 DK-point tally on his 2024 resume as well, and his game-breaking speed, which helped lead him three 650+ yard seasons in college, could allow him to pay off this salary on one play.

ALSO CONSIDER: JaVonta Payton, ARL at SAN ($7,700)

FLEX

Larry Rountree (RB), BHAM vs. HOU ($5,000)

Rountree makes for an intriguing value tournament option in Week 8, as he'll notably garner active status over C.J. Marable in the Stallions backfield. The one-time Los Angeles Chargers back will therefore operate as the complement to Ricky Person, and Rountree notably turned his only other opportunity this season, in Week 5 against these same Roughnecks, into 11 DK points on the strength of a 9-50-1 line.

ALSO CONSIDER: Samson Nacua (WR), MICH vs. MEM ($4,700)

TEAM DEFENSE

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. D.C. Defenders ($4,200): The Roughnecks delivered last week at a slate-low salary, and although the Battlehawks aren't quite priced that low this week, they're still $800 less than the most expensive unit (the Stallions) but carry plenty of upside and have a very favorable matchup. The Defenders could be playing without QB Jordan Ta'amu in Week 8 as well, as he's dealing with the aftereffects of a concussion suffered in Week 7, and D.C. already checks in averaging the third-fewest total yards per game (247.4). The Defenders have also scored the second-fewest points (121), and they've averaged over a turnover per game (eight). Then, the Battlehawks have scored six to 18 DK points in the last four games, and they're tied for third with nine takeaways overall. Finally, consider St. Louis' top game of the season came against this same team in Week 5, having posted 18 DK points on the strength of three interceptions, two sacks and one fumble recovery.