2024 WNBA Fantasy Breakout Candidates

WNBA Fantasy Breakout Candidates for 2024

The Aces and Liberty are back for another round of a heavy-weight fight, but the rest of the WNBA has made significant changes. Identifying which teams have the least returning talent and production is key in figuring out where surprise performances may come from. Jason Shebilske, Alex Barutha, Nick Whalen and Kirien Sprecher highlight their top breakout candidates for 2024.

Jason Shebilske

Marina Mabrey, G, Chicago Sky

Mabrey has been productive over the past four seasons, but she's had a secondary role on her teams throughout her career. In Los Angeles, there were several prominent playmakers ahead of her in the pecking order. In Dallas, Arike Ogunbowale handled a leading role. During Mabrey's first year in Chicago, Kahleah Copper was the team's leader. Copper is now in Phoenix, and Mabrey appears to be the go-to option for the rebuilding Sky. Mabrey had provided solid mid-round value in previous fantasy seasons, but she could enter the ranks of the league's elite fantasy options if she can make the most of her opportunity in 2024.

Shakira Austin, C, Washington Mystics

Austin showed improvement during her second year in the WNBA last year, averaging 10.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game. She missed over half of the season due to a hip injury, but she's close to moving past the issue after undergoing offseason surgery. The Mystics look different heading into 2024, notably in the frontcourt since Elena Delle Donne is stepping away from basketball. If Austin can begin the year at full strength and stay healthy, she has the chance to fill Delle Donne's big shoes and be regarded among the league's elite frontcourt options.

Alex Barutha

Shakira Austin, C, Washington Mystics

After undergoing hip surgery in December, there was some murkiness surrounding Austin's availability for the start of this season. She's cleared those concerns, playing 10 minutes in Saturday's preseason game and posting eight points, one assist, one block and one steal. Austin was the third overall pick by the Mystics in 2022. She made the All-Rookie team and improved in Year 2 but was limited to only 19 appearances. With Elena Delle Donne out of the picture this season, Austin is in prime position to step into both more minutes and usage. Austin's offensive game is still a work in progress, but she's an excellent rebounder defender, posting 12.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per 40 minutes in 2023.

Maddy Siegrist, F, Dallas Wings

Siegrist was disappointing as the No. 3 overall pick last year, playing just 8.2 minutes per game. However, with Awak Kuier sitting out the whole season and Satou Sabally expected to be sidelined through the Olympic break, things are lining up for a better sophomore season. Even in limited time, Siegrist flashed efficient scoring, potent offensive rebounding a nice shot-blocking. Her 18.3 points per 40 minutes came on 50.9 FG%, and she went 27-of-29 from the charity stripe. It's possible she'll be able to expand her range, as she shot 5-for-15 from three. Siegrist also contributed 4.5 offensive rebounds and 0.9 blocks per 40 minutes. Dallas has a lot invested in Siegrist, and it would be in their best interest to give her more run.

Nick Whalen

Jacy Sheldon, G, Dallas Wings

The Wings do have some established talent on the roster, but Satou Sabally is expected to miss significant time to begin the season, and it's possible that Sheldon could step into a significant role — either as a starter or off the bench — to begin her rookie season. The No. 5 overall pick wrapped up an impressive career at Ohio State by averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game as a senior, while shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc on high volume (5.0 3PA/G). For fantasy purposes, Sheldon also projects as a strong source of steals after putting up 2.2 per game over her final three collegiate seasons.

Cameron Brink, C, Los Angeles Sparks

While Brink went one pick after Caitlin Clark, the Stanford product may project as the better fantasy prospect of the two — at least in the immediate future. Brink has prototypical size and athleticism for the WNBA and should immediately be one of the league's most versatile defenders and rim protectors, much in the way that Chet Holmgren hit the ground running for the OKC Thunder in the NBA this season. Brink also enters a great situation in Los Angeles as the clear starter at center. High-volume shot-blocking feels like a guarantee, but if Brink's high-volume rebounding and improved playmaking translate to the next level, she could return first-round value as a rookie.

Kirien Sprecher

Dana Evans, G, Chicago Sky

Evans is expected to handle a starting role for the rebuilding Sky in 2024. She started only two regular-season games over her first three WNBA seasons but played at least 25 minutes 11 times last year. During those contests, she averaged 13.6 points, 4.5 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game. If Evans maintains a starting role throughout the campaign, she should easily put up career-high numbers across the board for a second straight season. Last year, Evans averaged 9.0 points and 3.0 assists in 21.5 minutes per game.

Lexie Brown, G, Los Angeles Sparks

Brown was on pace for a career-high season in 2023, averaging 12.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 30.3 minutes over her first 12 appearances (11 starts) before an illness shut her down for the second half of the campaign. With the Sparks in rebuild mode, Brown, who signed a two-year extension this offseason, should get plenty of opportunities to produce as the veteran starting point guard surrounded by young talent. If Brown can stay on the court, she should be able to submit career-high numbers in her seventh WNBA season.

