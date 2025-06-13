Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 13

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, June 13

Brionna Jones to Record 8+ Rebounds (+114) vs. Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: We cashed on this prop on Tuesday. In fact, I suggested the alt line of 9+ rebounds at +195, and Jones came away with 10 boards. I'll will ride with Jones again. She has averaged 11.3 rebounds per game at home this season and is always a double-double threat. With Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso to contend with, I don't expect quite that level of production, but I'll take Jones to get 8 rebounds any day, especially at plus odds.

Allisha Gray Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-114) vs. Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sky are floundering following Courtney Vandersloot's season-ending knee injury, and Atlanta enters Friday's matchup as 12.5-point favorites. However, even if Friday's game gets out of hand, Gray has been dominant lately and has hit the over on this combo in five of her last six appearances, a stretch that included a pair of double-digit wins. Gray's playing time has been consistent, even in blowouts, so I'm expecting her to have a successful night against Chicago.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces Over 170 (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:15 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Dallas is one of only three teams giving up at least 88 points per game this season, and Las Vegas isn't far behind in fifth place with 82. The Aces are also expected to be without perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate A'ja Wilson on Friday, so they should be even more susceptible to the Wings' star-studded offense.

Las Vegas Aces -5.5 vs. Dallas Wings (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:45 p.m. CT

Daniel Dobish: No A'ja Wilson? No problem. The Aces should be able to take care of the one-win Wings, even with Paige Bueckers coming off a 35-point performance against the Mercury on Wednesday. Las Vegas lost Wilson to a head injury against the Sparks earlier this week, but Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray picked up the scoring slack. Las Vegas struggled defensively, and it could find itself in a high-scoring shootout against Dallas. However, even without Wilson, who is officially doubtful for the game, the Aces are a much deeper and better team than the Wings.