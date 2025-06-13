Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
WNBA Betting
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 13

Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 13

Written by 
Steve "The Spatula" Bulanda 
Daniel Dobish 
Jason Shebilske 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on June 13, 2025
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, June 13

Brionna Jones to Record 8+ Rebounds (+114) vs. Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: We cashed on this prop on Tuesday. In fact, I suggested the alt line of 9+ rebounds at +195, and Jones came away with 10 boards. I'll will ride with Jones again. She has averaged 11.3 rebounds per game at home this season and is always a double-double threat. With Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso to contend with, I don't expect quite that level of production, but I'll take Jones to get 8 rebounds any day, especially at plus odds.

Allisha Gray Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-114) vs. Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sky are floundering following Courtney Vandersloot's season-ending knee injury, and Atlanta enters Friday's matchup as 12.5-point favorites. However, even if Friday's game gets out of hand, Gray has been dominant lately and has hit the over on this combo in five of her last six appearances, a stretch that included a pair of double-digit wins. Gray's playing time has been consistent, even in blowouts, so I'm expecting her to have a successful night against Chicago.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces Over 170 (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:15 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Dallas is one of only three teams giving up at least 88 points per game this season, and Las Vegas isn't far behind in fifth place with 82. The Aces are also expected to be without perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate A'ja Wilson on Friday, so they should be even more susceptible to the Wings' star-studded offense.

Las Vegas Aces -5.5 vs. Dallas Wings (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:45 p.m. CT

Daniel Dobish: No A'ja Wilson? No problem. The Aces should be able to take care of the one-win Wings, even with Paige Bueckers coming off a 35-point performance against the Mercury on Wednesday. Las Vegas lost Wilson to a head injury against the Sparks earlier this week, but Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray picked up the scoring slack. Las Vegas struggled defensively, and it could find itself in a high-scoring shootout against Dallas. However, even without Wilson, who is officially doubtful for the game, the Aces are a much deeper and better team than the Wings.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Steve
Steve "The Spatula" Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis, moving to NBA beat writer and (years later) taking over as "marketing guy" and multi-sport contributor. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire, with multiple 800 series and 300 games. He will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
Daniel Dobish
Daniel Dobish
Hockey writer, handicapper, unskilled fourth liner, 25-year fantasy sports and gambling industry veteran, FSWA's 2024 Player Notes Writer of the Year, and five-time FSWA award winner. Twitter: @danieledobish
Jason Shebilske
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, June 11
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, June 11
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, June 11
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, June 11
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 10
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 10
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, June 9
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, June 9
Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for Saturday, June 7
Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for Saturday, June 7
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 6
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 6