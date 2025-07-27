Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, July 27

Kirien Sprecher picks his best WNBA bets for Sunday, including a favorable player prop for Napheesa Collier when the Minnesota Lynx face the Atlanta Dream.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Sunday, July 27

Napheesa Collier over 31.5 PTS+REB+AST versus Atlanta Dream (-120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 9:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Last time Minnesota faced Atlanta, Collier posted 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. When the MVP candidate plays at least 30 minutes this season (19 times), she's averaged 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game.

Janelle Salaun to score 15+ points at Connecticut Sun (+120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 9:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: When Salaun has played at least 30 minutes this season (four games), she's scored at least 16 points each time, averaging 18.3 points on 45.5 percent shooting. With Kayla Thornton done for the season and Monique Billings sidelined Sunday, Salaun has a clear path to a hefty workload against the lowly Sun.

Angel Reese to score 14+ points versus Indiana Fever (-120)

BetMGM, 8:35 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Reese has missed two of the past three games due to injury and is listed as questionable. However, if she suits up, I'm expecting her to be full go. Before the injury, Reese scored at least 15 points in eight straight games, averaging 19.1 points on 52.7 percent shooting.

Arike Ogunbowale under 17.5 points versus Las Vegas Aces (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 8:35 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: No Paige Bueckers means more points for Ogunbowale, right? Well, that hasn't been the case this season, as the veteran has struggled without the young playmaker. In five games that Bueckers has missed this season, Ogunbowale has scored more than 15 points only once, with two single-digit outings sprinkled in.

Kiki Iriafen to record 8+ rebounds versus Phoenix Mercury (-160)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 8:35 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The rookie has grabbed at least eight rebounds in seven of her last 10 appearances. In the first contest between these teams, Iriafen grabbed a season-high 13 boards. Phoenix is one of five teams giving up at least 35 rebounds per game to opposing teams, and the Mercury don't start a true center when fully healthy, which they are on Sunday.