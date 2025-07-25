Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 25

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, July 25

A'ja Wilson to Record Double-Double (-140) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Wilson didn't record a double-double during Thursday's loss in Indiana, snapping a three-game streak of reaching that milestone. The Aces are 7-2 when Wilson records a double-double, and she'll need to be at the peak of her potential during the second half of this back-to-back set if Las Vegas is going to avoid another losing streak.

Courtney Williams Over 18.5 Points + Rebounds (-130) vs. Las Vegas Aces

BetMGM, 1:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Williams snapped a six-game streak of hitting the over on this combo during Tuesday's blowout win over the Sky, but I expect Friday's matchup to be more competitive. During the previous meeting between Minnesota and Las Vegas this season, Williams recorded 20 points and four rebounds, showing that this mark should be very achievable against a team that has been inconsistent this season.

Leonie Fiebich Over 8.5 Points (-135) vs. Phoenix Mercury

BetMGM, 1:35 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Fiebich has been a somewhat inconsistent scorer when available for the Liberty this season, but this is still an abnormally low line for her. She's scored double-digit points in four consecutive appearances, including at least 15 points in three of those outings. The Mercury have allowed the fewest points to opposing forwards of any team in the league this season, but I still expect Fiebich to eclipse this mark Friday.

JJ Quinerly to Score 10+ Points (-128) at Golden State Valkyries

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:40 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Quinerly was inconsistent as a scorer while coming off the bench in the first half of the 2025 season, but she's hit her stride recently with double-digit scoring totals in six of her last seven appearances, all of which were starts. She was limited to just nine points during Tuesday's blowout win over Seattle, but I expect her to bounce back Friday in what should be a more competitive matchup.