Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, July 24

Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, July 24

Rickea Jackson Over 13.5 Points (-140) at Connecticut Sun

BetMGM, 4:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Jackson had some inconsistent scoring performances earlier this season, but she's found a groove recently, scoring at least 14 points in each of her last five appearances, including a win over the Sun on July 13. Even though the Sparks are only 5.5-point favorites in Thursday's matchup, there's usually a risk that opponents facing the Sun get out to early leads, but even with that factor considered, I think this is a favorable line for Jackson.

Sophie Cunningham Over 1.5 Made Threes (-128) vs. Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Aces have an above-average three-point defense, but Cunningham has been solid from long range recently, making multiple three-pointers in five consecutive appearances. The Fever will be without Caitlin Clark (groin) once again Thursday, which should open up increased opportunities from beyond the arc for Cunningham. Although Cunningham has gone 0-for-3 from beyond the arc in two appearances against Las Vegas this season, I'm expecting more success Thursday given her recent success.