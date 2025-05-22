Best WNBA Bets Today: Player Props, Picks for Thursday, May 22

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, May 22

Chicago Sky Under 76.5 pts (+100) BetMGM

Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty

Darrell Harris: For even odds, this is definitely a play worth giving a shot. The New York Liberty held the Las Vegas Aces to 78 points in their lone outing this season, and more importantly, 34.1% shooting. Having one of the tallest lineups in the league, and the addition of Natasha Cloud (five stocks in the opener), make the Liberty a stout defensive unit. Although New York's pace could lend more shot attempts for Chicago, who scored just 58 points in their opener against the Fever, I don't believe the efficiency will translate to a 77-point effort on the reigning champs.

Brionna Jones 8+ Rebounds -112 (FanDuel)

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever

Steve Bulanda: This is a rematch of Tuesday night's game in Indiana, in which Atlanta's bigs dominated the Fever front court. Jones went for 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Brittney Griner tallied 21 and 8. Their high usage was a winning formula, as the Dream pulled off the upset, so I expect them to go back to the same game plan. It was Jones's second double-digit rebounding effort in two games this season. Also, consider the alt lines of 9+ boards at +145 and 10+ at +255 (DraftKings).

Natasha Cloud over 18.5 points + assists (-128)

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky

Alex Barutha: We're looking at a bit of blowout potential here, as the Liberty are favored by 12 points. Still, Cloud was so good and so involved in the opening night win over the Aces, I want to ride the wave. In that game, she played 33 minutes and posted 22 points on 23 true shot attempts with nine assists.

