2025 WNBA Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, and More Predictions

Predictions for 2025 WNBA Awards: WNBA Rookie of the Year, MVP and More

Following a historic influx of rookie talent last season, the 2025 WNBA season will tip off Friday with Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga and Sonia Citron ready to carry the first-year player torch, while players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese appear poised to take another step in Year 2. Although rosters around the league experienced plenty of turnover during the offseason, superstars like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier will continue to don the same uniforms and should remain dominant in 2025.

Most Valuable Player

Jason Shebilske: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

There will be plenty of players in the mix for MVP consideration this season, but I think it's finally time for MVPhee in the WNBA. Collier was named the Commissioner's Cup MVP and Defensive Player of the Year last year and the Unrivaled MVP this winter. Dorka Juhasz will step away from the WNBA this year, so there should be plenty of work available in the frontcourt, even with Jessica Shepard back in the fold. The Lynx are considered a championship favorite heading into 2025, and Collier should lead the charge.

Kirien Sprecher: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Clark takes a huge step forward with an improved supporting class, and the Fever jump to the top of the standings as a result, which is the perfect recipe for the second-year guard to win her first WNBA MVP. I predict Clark will become the first player in WNBA history to average more than 10 assists per game for an entire season, plus she'll flirt with 25 points a night on improved efficiency.

Alex Barutha: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Clark was sort of in contention for MVP last year, and sort of not. A'ja Wilson was dominant and the unanimous winner of the award, with Clark finishing fourth with 130 points behind Breanna Stewart (295) and Napheesa Collier (467). As a quick aside, if you go to Stathead and sort by number of games last season with 20+ GameScore in victories -- it's the exact order of this voting breakdown. This has been a relatively reliable way to track MVP candidates in the NBA, and it translates pretty well to The W (I checked the past four seasons). So, Clark placed fourth as a rookie based on merit -- not on hype.

Indiana went .500 last year but is expected to be much better based on Clark's presumed improvement, plus additions of DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham. As it stands, the Fever are +370 to win the WNBA Finals -- in the same zone as the Liberty (+225), Lynx (+370) and Aces (+370). More wins, more efficient shooting and fewer turnovers should be the formula for Clark to win MVP. And maybe a dash of hype.

Rookie of the Year

Shebilske: Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Although I mentioned Aneesah Morrow as an intriguing betting option on Friday's RotoWire WNBA Show, in terms of pure picks, Rookie of the Year is Bueckers' award to lose. She should help take the Wings back into contending status and is poised to have a significant role for the team, even while playing alongside Arike Ogunbowale.

Sprecher: Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

I think Dominique Malonga has the higher upside, but I have Bueckers taking home the 2025 ROY award. The Wings will be much better than the Storm, and Bueckers will be a huge reason why. Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Aneesah Morrow will also have productive stretches during their rookie seasons, but their lack of team success will limit their candidacy.

Barutha: Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

This is one of those moments that makes you feel old, as I remember watching "high school phenom Paige Bueckers" highlight reels on YouTube six years ago. Injuries derailed her college career to a degree, but she still looked sensational and racked up enough accolades to make her Basketball Reference page look like LeBron's.

She's six feet tall with a silky jumper, can play on or off ball and is a strong defender. Maybe Bueckers doesn't get the usage Caitlin Clark did as a rookie since Arike Ogunbowale is still going to run the show in Dallas, but it would be shocking if another rookie stepped up enough to dethrone Bueckers as the favorite.

Defensive Player of the Year

Shebilske: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Wilson was unable to take home a third consecutive DPOY award last year, but I mainly chalk that up to the fact that there may have been some voter fatigue, coupled with the desire to give the award to a player other than the MVP. Wilson should reclaim the award in 2025.

Sprecher: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

I have the Aces taking another slight step back this season, and I don't think Wilson will even finish Top 3 in MVP voting -- Clark, Napheesa Collier and Sabrina Ionescu. However, Wilson will take home a third DPOY award in the last four seasons.

Barutha: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Napheesa Collier won this award last year, with the Lynx posting the league's second-best defensive rating while she averaged 1.9 steals, 1.4 blocks and 7.5 defensive rebounds. However, the sportsbook feels this is Wilson's award to lose.

Last year, Wilson had a ridiculous combined steal and block percentage of 8.9%, really only rivaled by Ezi Magbegor -- third in DPOY odds (+600). Wilson is a better defensive rebounder than Magbegor, though, and by a lot. Collier -- now second in DPOY odds (+320) -- was close in Defensive Win Shares to Wilson, who led the league in DWS. Breanna Stewart -- fourth in DPOY odds (+1500) -- was also close in DWS. Cameron Brink looked elite as a rim protector as a rookie, but she'll miss the start of the season, and the Sparks don't project to be good enough for that to matter to voters. I'll keep it simple with Wilson.

Most Improved Player

Shebilske: Leonie Fiebich, New York Liberty

Fiebich averaged 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game over 40 regular-season appearances (15 starts) last season, but her role took off during the playoffs, as she averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.0 minutes per game over 11 postseason starts. Although the Liberty added Natasha Cloud during the offseason, Courtney Vandersloot returned to the Sky this winter, while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton will miss the 2025 campaign due to a knee injury. There will be plenty of mouths to feed in New York, but I predict that Fiebich will see her fair share of work.

Sprecher: Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky

Cardoso had a rocky start to her rookie campaign but finished on a hot streak. I expect her to pick up right where she left off, plus I have the new-look Sky taking a huge leap forward behind a stellar Year 2 from Angel Reese.

Barutha: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Atlanta won just 15 games last year but made a few offseason splashes by trading for Brittney Griner and signing Brionna Jones. FanDuel has the Dream's over/under at 21.5 victories for 2025, putting Howard in a good position to take home the award as a fourth-year player on a winning team. She won Rookie of the Year in 2022 but has stagnated a bit since. Howard can already defend (1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK) and is a quality floor general. A better team may give her the bump in shooting efficiency (46.0 eFG% last year) and assists (3.1 APG) she needs to bring her game to the next level.

Sixth Player of the Year

Shebilske: Karlie Samuelson, Minnesota Lynx

I was initially skeptical of Samuelson's fit in Minnesota after she was traded from the Mystics to the Lynx in mid-April, but the move makes a lot more sense with the knowledge that Dorka Juhasz will miss the 2025 season for rest purposes. Samuelson had one of the best years of her career while serving primarily as a starter last year, and while I expect her to come off the bench in 2025, I think that she'll have plenty of opportunities to remain productive.

Sprecher: Marine Johannes, New York Liberty

A lot of players listed on the DraftKings Sixth Player odds list might be regular starters, making this category tough to judge, so this is just a dart throw. I love the way Johannes plays, but she's never received an extended WNBA opportunity. However, if she can establish herself as New York's top option off the bench, Johannes has all the talent in the world and can put up gaudy numbers in limited action.

Barutha: Marine Johannes, New York Liberty

Alright, I'm stealing this one from in-house basketball editor Kirien Sprecher, who gave a convincing argument on a recent WNBA podcast. Johannes projects to be the third guard on a top-tier Liberty squad after sitting out last year due to WNBA prioritization rules. Notably, in 2022, she averaged 10.0 points and 3.4 assists on 46/44/87 shooting in 25.5 minutes. Johannes is one of the league's premier three-point shooters and can do enough as a passer and defender to put up some big games. She sports single-game career highs of 23 points, nine assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Coach of the Year

Shebilske: Stephanie White, Indiana Fever

I made my pick the last out of the editors and considered going against the grain here by picking a coach like Nate Tibbetts to win this year's award, but I couldn't go against White. Coach of the Year awards in sports tend to favor first-year coaches, and the Fever should be significantly better this year than they were in previous seasons. White also has a history of success in the WNBA coaching ranks, making this a logical choice.

Sprecher: Stephanie White, Indiana Fever

Fever get the sweep. Clark MVP, White COY and they take home their first title.

Barutha: Stephanie White, Indiana Fever

Indiana is expected to be in the mix for a title this season after going .500 last year. That won't be all of White's doing -- offseason additions plus development from Caitlin Clark will drive that -- but that jump in expectations is something to look for when evaluating COY candidates.

WNBA Finals Matchup and Champion

Shebilske: Minnesota Lynx over Indiana Fever

I predict that the Fever will have a measure of home-court advantage nationwide this year, and I think that will help their revamped roster to make a significant playoff run in 2025. However, I think that the Lynx are hungry after narrowly missing out on a title last year, and their experience should help carry them to a championship.

Sprecher: Indiana Fever over Minnesota Lynx

The Liberty and Aces will be right there too, but it's a new era in the WNBA. The Fever made significant improvements, while I think the Liberty, Aces and Lynx will all struggle to be better than they have been in previous seasons.

Barutha: New York Liberty over Minnesota Lynx

The Aces could not beat either of these teams last year, going a combined 1-6 against them in the regular season, then dropping the semifinals against the Liberty 3-1. Of course, that could change, but matchups matter most in the postseason; the Lynx and Liberty proving to have the Aces' number. I'm going Liberty over Lynx because it's what we saw last year, and I'm not sure enough has changed on either team to dissuade me from assuming a repeat Finals.

Best WNBA Futures Bet for 2024

Shebilske: Golden State Valkyries Over 8.5 Wins (+100)

I don't have high expectations for the Valkyries this year after they seemed to devote most of their offseason to bringing in long-term projects in the expansion draft and rookie draft, but with a 44-game season this year, 8.5 wins seems low. The Valkyries became the first WNBA team ever to sell 10,000 season-ticket packages this winter, and I think that Chase Center will provide a level of energy that will at least help carry the team close to double-digit wins.

Sprecher: Chicago Sky to Make Playoffs (-125)

Despite a bad record, the Sky flirted with the playoffs last season. They've made significant improvements to their roster, plus Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are ready for huge Year 2 leaps.

Barutha: Marine Johannes for Sixth Player of the Year (+2200)

See argument above.

