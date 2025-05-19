WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, May 19

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Monday, May 19

The WNBA regular season rolls on Monday with just one game on the schedule, as the Wings will host the Storm in Dallas in Paige Bueckers' second career game.

Top WNBA Bets for Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings +3 vs. Seattle Storm (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Storm lost to the Mercury by 22 during the season opener. The decision not to play Dominique Malonga more than 10 minutes in her first game, despite being blown out, was surprising, and I just don't like the construction of Seattle's roster. The Wings' stars couldn't hit a shot from deep but still played the Lynx tough for three quarters before hitting a wall in their season opener. I think these are two teams trending in opposite directions, and I have the Wings securing their first win of 2025.

Seattle Storm -3 vs. Dallas Wings (-114)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Mitchell Hansen: After a disappointing season-opening loss, I expect the Storm to bounce back and respond well in the second game of the year against the Wings, a team still establishing their chemistry centered around rookie Paige Bueckers. The Wings have a bit of a shaky defense, which has been displayed so far in the early stages of the season, and the Storm should be able to take advantage of that and get into a groove with a bounce-back showcase in this contest. Odds are, we aren't going to see Seattle shoot just 33.3 percent from the field with 59 points too often like what it had in the season opener.

Paige Bueckers to Record 4+ Assists (+100) vs. Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:05 p.m. CT

Darrell Harris: When assessing value on bets, estimated minutes played is something I consider first. Bueckers played 30 minutes in the season opener before being pulled with the other starters in the closing minutes. I expect she'll play at least 30 minutes Monday after having three days to rest. I also don't expect the rookie to torch a defensive-minded Seattle team. However, the ball will find her, and she is more than capable of distributing to Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and others. Therefore, I'd go for the gusto with hopes of her racking up at least one assist per quarter on average tonight.

Arike Ogunbowale Over 17.5 Points (-128) vs. Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Ogunbowale was held in check during the Wings' Opening Night loss to Minnesota, tallying just 16 points. However, she shot just 33.3 percent from the floor and went 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. Last season, the 28-year-old was held without a three-pointer in just three of her 38 appearances, and the over on this point total hit on 30 occasions. Even though the Wings have another strong scoring threat in Paige Bueckers this year, Ogunbowale seems likely to reach at least 18 points if she can be slightly more efficient Monday.