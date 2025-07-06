Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, July 6

RotoWire expert Jason Shebilske picks his best WNBA bets for Sunday, including a lean on Skylar Diggins as the Seattle Storm face the New York Liberty.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Sunday, July 6

Skylar Diggins Over 24.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125) at New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:35 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Diggins is coming off one of her worst performances of the season Thursday against the Dream, as she was limited to 11 points, three assists and two rebounds in the loss. Similar to Atlanta, the Liberty have an above-average defense against opposing guards, but Diggins has consistently hit this combo in 2025, including in eight of her nine appearances prior to Thursday's outing. This is a fairly low mark to hit by Diggins' standards, and the odds are relatively favorable given her success this year.

Napheesa Collier Over 21.5 Points (-122) vs. Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:45 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Collier has missed a few games this season due to injuries, but she's been dominant over her four appearances since returning from a four-game absence due to a back issue. She's tallied at least 22 points in each of her last four regular-season appearances and is facing a Sky team that has allowed the second-most points to opposing forwards this season and will be playing without Kamilla Cardoso on Sunday.