Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Saturday, July 5

Best WNBA Bets Today: Saturday, July 5

Natasha Howard Under 13.5 Points (-130) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Howard has been on a roll overall lately, including MVP honors in Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Championship. However, she's been held in check on the scoreboard recently, and she's been held under 14 points in five of her last six appearances, including one outing against the Sparks. The Fever will be playing without Caitlin Clark once again Saturday, so Howard could have additional attention on her from the Sparks' defense.

Tiffany Hayes Over 10.5 Points (-125) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:05 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Although the Valkyries will be getting some reinforcements for Saturday's matchup after several players participated in overseas competition, I expect Hayes to remain involved as a scorer. She's scored at least 13 points in five consecutive appearances and appears to be firmly back on track after having an inconsistent role while battling injuries earlier this year.

Courtney Williams Over 15.5 Points + Rebounds (-118) vs. Golden State Valkyries

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:50 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Williams has been a somewhat streaky contributor this season, but she's in the midst of a hot stretch in which she's hit the over on this combo in six of her last seven appearances. She also had one of her best showings of the season in Golden State on June 1, racking up 20 points and five rebounds in just 26 minutes. The Valkyries have allowed the fourth-most points and rebounds to opposing guards this season, so I expect Williams' hot hand to continue Saturday.