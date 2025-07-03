Menu
Fantasy Home
WNBA Betting

Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, July 3

RotoWire expert Jason Shebilske picks his best bets for today's WNBA games, including a lean on Alanna Smith when the Minnesota Lynx face the Washington Mystics.
July 3, 2025
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, July 3
July 3, 2025
WNBA Betting Picks
SPECIAL OFFER

Get 25% OFF

Dominate your NFL Draft this season with limited time offer. Use promo code PURPLE
PROMO CODE PURPLE

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, July 3

Aari McDonald Over 10.5 Points (+106) vs. Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:55 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Aces have allowed the second-fewest points to opposing guards this season, but the Fever will be playing without Caitlin Clark once again Thursday, and McDonald has stepped up admirably in Clark's absence this year. McDonald has scored at least 12 points in four of her five regular-season appearances this year, and she's also coming off a 12-point performance in Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Championship against the Lynx, who have allowed the fewest points to opposing guards this season. McDonald also had two of her best scoring performances against the Aces last year, when she was with the Sparks, so I like this bet, especially at plus odds.

Alyssa Thomas Over 19.5 Points + Rebounds (-128) at Dallas Wings

QUICK LINKS
Picks
See the best picks & player props
Sportsbook Promos
Get the Best Promos Available Today
Player Props
See the latest MLB Player Props

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:40 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Thomas isn't as much of a nightly triple-double threat as she was earlier in her career, but she's still been a well-rounded contributor to begin her time in Phoenix. This includes plenty of production in the scoring and rebounding columns, and she's hit the over on this combo in five of her last six appearances. She was limited to just 11 points and two rebounds during her first meeting against Dallas this season, but that was her first game back in action following a five-game absence, so I'm expecting more success Thursday. I also don't mind Thomas over 12.5 points (-128) on FanDuel, a mark she's also hit in five of her last six outings. The picks can be parlayed at -108 odds.

Alanna Smith Over 14.5 Points + Rebounds (-130) vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Sticking with another combo on FanDuel, this mark feels low for Smith, who had one of her best games of the season against the Mystics on June 24, racking up 26 points and five rebounds in 30 minutes. Napheesa Collier was unavailable for that matchup and will be able to suit up Thursday, but the Lynx could be playing with a chip on their shoulders after losing Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Championship to the Fever.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other WNBA fans.

Top News