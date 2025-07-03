Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, July 3

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, July 3

Aari McDonald Over 10.5 Points (+106) vs. Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:55 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Aces have allowed the second-fewest points to opposing guards this season, but the Fever will be playing without Caitlin Clark once again Thursday, and McDonald has stepped up admirably in Clark's absence this year. McDonald has scored at least 12 points in four of her five regular-season appearances this year, and she's also coming off a 12-point performance in Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Championship against the Lynx, who have allowed the fewest points to opposing guards this season. McDonald also had two of her best scoring performances against the Aces last year, when she was with the Sparks, so I like this bet, especially at plus odds.

Alyssa Thomas Over 19.5 Points + Rebounds (-128) at Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:40 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Thomas isn't as much of a nightly triple-double threat as she was earlier in her career, but she's still been a well-rounded contributor to begin her time in Phoenix. This includes plenty of production in the scoring and rebounding columns, and she's hit the over on this combo in five of her last six appearances. She was limited to just 11 points and two rebounds during her first meeting against Dallas this season, but that was her first game back in action following a five-game absence, so I'm expecting more success Thursday. I also don't mind Thomas over 12.5 points (-128) on FanDuel, a mark she's also hit in five of her last six outings. The picks can be parlayed at -108 odds.

Alanna Smith Over 14.5 Points + Rebounds (-130) vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Sticking with another combo on FanDuel, this mark feels low for Smith, who had one of her best games of the season against the Mystics on June 24, racking up 26 points and five rebounds in 30 minutes. Napheesa Collier was unavailable for that matchup and will be able to suit up Thursday, but the Lynx could be playing with a chip on their shoulders after losing Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Championship to the Fever.