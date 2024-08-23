WNBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, August 23

WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, August 23

Written by 
Jason "The Polish Parlay" Shebilske 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on August 23, 2024

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, August 23

The WNBA begins the weekend with a four-game slate Friday, including Marina Mabrey facing off against her former team and a matchup between two top contenders in the Aces and Lynx.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Friday, August 23

Atlanta Dream Moneyline (+106) vs. Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:50 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Dream have been on a roll following the Olympic break, so it's perplexing that they're two-point underdogs for Friday's matchup, especially considering that they're playing at home. They're on a three-game winning streak, including a nine-point win over Phoenix on Wednesday. The Mercury are still a tough opponent, but I like getting plus odds for the Atlanta moneyline.

Diana Taurasi to Score 18+ Points (+220) at Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:50 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Phoenix has lost two of three since the Olympic break. The only game the Mercury won during that stretch was when Taurasi dropped 23 points (6-13) against Chicago. The veteran will need another strong offensive game if Phoenix is going to avenge its loss from Wednesday.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jason
Jason "The Polish Parlay" Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, August 23
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, August 23
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, August 22
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, August 22
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, August 21
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, August 21
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, August 20
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, August 20
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 20
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 20
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 20th
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 20th