WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, August 23

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, August 23

The WNBA begins the weekend with a four-game slate Friday, including Marina Mabrey facing off against her former team and a matchup between two top contenders in the Aces and Lynx.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Friday, August 23

Atlanta Dream Moneyline (+106) vs. Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:50 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Dream have been on a roll following the Olympic break, so it's perplexing that they're two-point underdogs for Friday's matchup, especially considering that they're playing at home. They're on a three-game winning streak, including a nine-point win over Phoenix on Wednesday. The Mercury are still a tough opponent, but I like getting plus odds for the Atlanta moneyline.

Diana Taurasi to Score 18+ Points (+220) at Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:50 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Phoenix has lost two of three since the Olympic break. The only game the Mercury won during that stretch was when Taurasi dropped 23 points (6-13) against Chicago. The veteran will need another strong offensive game if Phoenix is going to avenge its loss from Wednesday.