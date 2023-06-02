WNBA Betting
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, June 2

Written by 
Mitchell Hansen 
Jason Shebilske 
Nick Whalen 
June 2, 2023

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Top Bets

Chicago Sky +10 vs. New York Liberty (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sky have outperformed expectations early in the 2023 campaign, but they'll face a tough test during Friday's home matchup against New York as Courtney Vandersloot returns to Wintrust Arena. While the Liberty have expressed that they're on a "revenge tour" during their current stretch of games that includes matchups against Connecticut, Seattle and Chicago, New York hasn't been particularly sharp on the road early in the year, while the Sky lost to the Mystics by two points during their home opener before beating the Wings by six. Although the Sky are coming off an 18-point loss in Atlanta on Tuesday, I predict that Chicago will be able to keep Friday's matchup within single digits on the scoreboard.

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics, Over 166.5 (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:30 a.m. CT

Mitchell Hansen: One of the intriguing games of the night will be between Dallas and Washington, both of which have been playing well to start the year. This matchup should be a fun matchup of strengths on both sides, as the Wings consist of one of the top offenses in the league while the Mystics are again one of the top defensive squads. That said, this game could be a shootout in the nation's capital Friday night. Dallas has averaged 90.5 points per game and Washington is averaging 76.5, so expect these two teams to replicate that once again and hit the over listed of 166.5 points.

Las Vegas Aces -12.0 at Atlanta Dream (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11 a.m. CT

Nick Whalen: On a night with a few big spreads, I'm willing to take the Aces up to -12.0 in what should be a high-scoring game on the road. Las Vegas is far and away the best offense in the WNBA thus far, and the Aces are also the best defense by an even wider margin. Atlanta is off to a decent start but simply doesn't have the firepower to keep this game close for four quarters. I'd also lean over on the Vegas team total tonight (91.5).

