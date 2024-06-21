WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, June 21

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, June 21

The WNBA kicks off a packed weekend with a two-game slate Friday night, including an intriguing late-night showdown between the Sun and Aces that features both teams near full strength.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Caitlin Clark Over 6.5 Assists (-105) at Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:50 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark has dished out at least six assists in 13 of her last 15 games. The Fever have scored at least 88 points in three straight games and seem to have found their stride offensively with Clark at the helm. Jordin Canada remains out and Rhyne Howard is also unavailable, so Clark should be able to take advantage of Atlanta's depleted backcourt.

Connecticut Sun +5.5 at Las Vegas Aces (-112)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Aces snapped a skid Wednesday with an 11-point win over the Storm, their first win by double-digit points since beating the Wings by 14 points on June 5. They got a big boost since Chelsea Gray made her season debut, but she came off the bench, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Aces monitor her playing time once again Friday. Despite their recent win, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Aces struggle against the Sun, who have the best record in the WNBA at 13-1. Even if Connecticut can't pick up the win on the road, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team keep the score close throughout what should be an entertaining matchup.