WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, May 24

Between two full slates, the WNBA has just one game Friday night, a matchup between the Fever and Sparks that features this year's No. 1 draft pick, Caitlin Clark, facing off against the second overall pick, Cameron Brink.

Best Bets for Friday, May 24

Lexie Brown Over 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (-200) vs. Indiana Fever

BetRivers, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The odds on this Brown player prop aren't stellar, but the bet can make for a nice addition to a parlay. Brown has made at least two three-pointers in each of her last two appearances and has had 5.0 attempts per game over her first three outings of the season. The Fever don't excel at backcourt defense, making this a compelling line.

Caitlin Clark Over 20.5 points (-110) at Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:15 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark has struggled with turnovers, foul trouble and shooting efficiency to start her WNBA career, but she's still scored at least 20 points in three of five matchups. While Cameron Brink has shown flashes of elite defensive play and the Sparks have been more competitive than people thought to start the year, Los Angeles is still bottom-five in points allowed per game (83). After facing New York, Connecticut and Seattle to open the campaign, this should be Indiana's easiest game thus far, so I'm expecting a breakout performance from Clark.

Layshia Clarendon Under 4.5 Assists (-110) vs. Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Clarendon had a stellar start to the season, posting a triple-double on Opening Night. However, the 33-year-old has been held in check since then amid a drop in playing time, averaging 3.0 assists in 20.0 minutes per game over the last two matchups. The Fever have allowed the fewest assists per game to opposing guards to begin the season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Clarendon's decreased role as a passer continue. Those looking to bet Clarendon under 4.5 assists can use a DraftKings promo code.

Cameron Brink Over 6.5 Rebounds (-152) vs. Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: I'm playing it safe with a few of my bets for tonight's game with just one game on the slate, but I'd rather put together a parlay of a few picks with shorter odds than rely on too many unknowns. One of Brink's main drawbacks to begin her WNBA career has been foul trouble, as she's averaged 4.0 fouls per game over her first three appearances. However, the Fever have drawn the third-fewest fouls off opposing forwards of any team in the league, and Brink has tallied eight rebounds in each of her last two appearances despite totaling seven fouls between those two matchups. Indiana's frontcourt hasn't been dominant on the boards early in the year, so I expect Brink to record at least seven rebounds once again.