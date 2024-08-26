WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, August 26

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Monday, August 26

The WNBA begins the week with a three-game slate, including an East Coast matchup between the Fever and Dream, two teams fighting to stay in the playoff race. Plenty of talented players will take the floor across the three games, so there are several appealing player props to consider.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Monday, August 26

Caitlin Clark Over 9.5 Assists (+104) at Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:35 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark has dished out double-digit assists in eight of her last 12 appearances, averaging 11.2 dimes per night during that stretch. After two strong wins over Seattle and Phoenix, Indiana lost to Minnesota on Saturday. Clark will need to be at her best if the Fever hope to avoid a two-game slide, and the rookie's passing has been her best skill in the WNBA thus far.

Natasha Cloud Under 5.5 Assists (+102) vs. New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Cloud had somewhat of a bounceback performance Friday against Atlanta by dishing out seven dimes, but she had struggled as a passer in recent appearances, finishing under five assists in her previous three outings. She hasn't racked up many assists against the Liberty this season, as she was held to three assists against New York in late May before registering four in mid-June. The Liberty have been somewhat inconsistent in recent weeks, but Cloud could struggle to generate many assists Monday, and I like the odds on the under as well.

Shakira Austin Over 12.5 Points (-106) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:50 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Although Austin has been on a minutes restriction recently and is officially probable for Monday's matchup due to her lingering hip issue, she's been efficient when on the court. She's scored at least 14 points in three consecutive appearances, including a 24-point outing against the Storm last Tuesday. Austin has also recorded double-digit field-goal attempts in back-to-back outings, and if her playing time remains steady Monday, she should have ample opportunities as a scorer.