WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, June 10

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Monday, June 10

Although there's just one WNBA game scheduled for Monday night, there will be plenty of talent on the floor as the Fever and Sun square off. Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are just a few of the stars who will be in action, so there are plenty of player props to consider.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Monday, June 10

Caitlin Clark Over 31.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-105) at Connecticut Sun

DraftKings Sportsbook - 12:20 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Since her debut (11 appearances), Clark has averaged 6.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game, displaying a well-rounded skill set. Surprisingly, the rookie's scoring has been sporadic, reaching 20 points in only six of 12 games. After a hectic start (11 games in 22 days), the Fever finally got time off to practice, and I think that bodes well for Clark's production moving forward. On Friday, she dropped 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals on the Mystics.

DeWanna Bonner Over 6.5 Rebounds (+110) vs. Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Bonner's rebound totals have fluctuated slightly over the first few games of the regular season, but she's hauled in at least eight boards in each of her last three appearances. The Fever have allowed the fourth-most rebounds to opposing forwards of any team this season, so Bonner should have a chance to continue her success Monday. There are also favorable odds on this bet, making it one of my favorite picks of the night. Those looking to bet Bonner over 6.5 rebounds can use a DraftKings promo code.

Same Game Parlay: DeWanna Bonner Over 1.5 Three-Pointers Made + Caitlin Clark under 2.5 Three-Pointers Made + Sun to Win (+332)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:07 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: These teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to three-point defense. The Fever allow opponents to make 9.0 triples per 40 minutes (third-most), while the Sun allow 5.9 threes per 40 (second-lowest). After going 1-for-16 from deep to start the year, Bonner is now making 2.0 threes per game at 38.9 percent. She's taken at least four triples in all of the aforementioned games. Clark is obviously prolific from deep, but she's gone for fewer than three triples in six of her 12 games. I tacked on the Sun to win since they're double-digit favorites, and that's what got the parlay to over 3-to-1.

Brionna Jones Over 12.5 Points (-150) vs. Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:20 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: While the odds on this bet reflect that Jones will likely hit the over during Monday's matchup, the line itself feels as though it takes into account her early-season minutes restriction, which seems to be behind her. She's scored at least 13 points in six of her last seven appearances and has averaged 25.9 minutes per game during that time. Especially if the Fever keep Monday's game relatively close, Jones will likely have ample opportunities to hit the over on her scoring line.