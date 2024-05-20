WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, May 20

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Monday, May 20

After an entertaining weekend of games, the WNBA is back with a rare Monday slate that features two games. Caitlin Clark and the Fever will have another tough early-season test against Alyssa Thomas and the Sun, while the Storm head to New York for the second half of a back-to-back set.

Jason Shebilske breaks down his favorite bets of the night. He's had a successful start to the season, going 12-for-13 (92.3%) on his picks.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on Monday's games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

Best Bets for Monday, May 20

DiJonai Carrington to Record 4+ Rebounds (-142) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Carrington has been a reliable contributor for the Sun early in the season. While we've had success with her scoring lines on recent nights, she's also been successful on the boards and has an intriguing rebound line against the Fever. She's had at least four rebounds in her first two appearances of the season, including five boards against Indiana on Opening Night. While these aren't stellar odds as a straight bet, this could be a worthwhile leg for those looking to put together a parlay Monday. Placing a bet on 4+ rebounds instead of over 3.5 rebounds also gives slightly better odds.

Connecticut Sun -6 (-105) at Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Fever have struggled early in the season, which is understandable given their tough schedule along with the fact that the young roster is still developing chemistry. It doesn't seem like the Sun will have much trouble covering Monday's spread since the Fever have consistently trailed by double figures. The Sun won the Opening Night matchup by 21 points, and Monday's score could also be lopsided, especially if Brionna Jones can increase her minutes.

Alyssa Thomas to Record 10+ Rebounds (-110) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Thomas' line has remained high early in the season, but there are appealing odds for Monday's matchup. She's recorded at least 10 rebounds in each of her first two appearances this season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see her reach the mark again Monday, especially if Brionna Jones' minutes remain limited. Even in Tuesday's 21-point win over Indiana, Thomas played 36 minutes, so it seems unlikely that her workload will decrease much if the score becomes lopsided. Users can use a FanDuel promo code to bet on Thomas to record 10+ rebounds.

Courtney Vandersloot Under 20.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-102) vs. Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: We've visited this bet a few times to begin the season, but Vandersloot's role has been limited over the Liberty's first three games. She's come below this mark in all three of her appearances this year, and Monday's line has appealing odds. The Storm have allowed the most assists to opposing guards this year and could be shorthanded if Nneka Ogwumike (ankle) is unavailable, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Vandersloot continue to have limited production Monday.

Sabrina Ionescu Under 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-115) vs. Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:35 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Ionescu narrowly topped her combo mark on Opening Night after being fouled and subsequently making a pair of free throws with 0.9 seconds left (not that I'm keeping track), but she was limited to 24 points + rebounds + assists in the second game of the year before being held to 18 in Saturday's win over the Fever. Even though both totals came against Indiana, Ionescu saw decreased minutes with the Liberty holding a substantial lead. The Liberty are 13-point favorites in Monday's matchup, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Ionescu's playing time limited once again. Those looking to bet on Ionescu under 28.5 points + rebounds + assists can use a DraftKings promo code.