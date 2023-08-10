WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, August 10

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Top Bets

Minnesota Lynx -2.5 at Indiana Fever (-108)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: After showing some promise earlier in the season, the Fever enter Thursday's matchup amid a lengthy skid, as they've lost 15 of their last 17 matchups. While the Lynx lost their first two games in August, they bounced back with a win over Chicago on Tuesday and have now won four of their last six games. Especially if Dorka Juhasz is officially cleared to play Thursday, it seems likelt that Minnesota will be able to cover the spread against the Fever.

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury: Over 159.5 Points (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Mercury and Sun totaled just 138 combined points during their first meeting this season in mid-July, but both teams have displayed much more scoring prowess in recent matchups. The Sun have topped 80 points in six of their seven games since their matchup against Phoenix, while the Mercury have scored 91 points in three consecutive games entering Thursday's matchup. While neither team has a particularly fast pace this season, they've been solid offensive teams in recent weeks.

Allisha Gray Over 1.5 Threes (-102) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Gray shot 1-for-7 from beyond the arc over her first two appearances in August but bounced back Sunday against the Fever by knocking down three of her four three-point attempts. She's now made multiple three-pointers in four of her last six outings and will face a Storm squad that has allowed opposing guards to make 36.9 percent of their three-point attempts this season, the third-highest rate in the league.

