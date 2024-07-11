WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, July 11

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Thursday, July 11

Following Wednesday's five-game slate, the lone matchup in the WNBA on Thursday is a game between the Liberty and Sky in New York, as the Liberty attempt to remain hot after taking down Connecticut on Wednesday, while Angel Reese will attempt to extend her streak of consecutive double-doubles.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Thursday, July 11

Marina Mabrey Over 3.5 Assists (-148) at New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: After this bet was successful Wednesday, I'm sticking with it Thursday. Although the Liberty have allowed the third-fewest assists to opposing guards of any team in the WNBA this season, Mabrey has been a consistent passer recently, logging at least four assists in each of her last nine appearances.

Marina Mabrey Over 1.5 Threes Made (-185) at New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:05 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Sticking with Mabrey, she's been slightly more confident from beyond the arc in recent matchups and has made at least two three-pointers in each of her last three outings. She's also made multiple threes in seven of her last nine appearances despite shooting just 26.2 percent from the perimeter during that time. The Liberty allow the third-most three-point attempts to opposing guards of any team in the league, so I expect Mabrey's success to continue Thursday. The odds on this bet aren't stellar, but you can get slightly shorter odds (-188) on FanDuel and parlay it with Mabrey's over on assists for +148.