WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, August 27

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, August 27

After Monday's three-game slate, the WNBA season rolls along with a matchup between the Aces and Wings on Tuesday.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Tuesday, August 27

Chelsea Gray over 5.5 assists (+128) at Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:20 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Aces continue to fail to meet their lofty expectations due partly to Gray's struggles. This feels like a get-right game for Las Vegas and Gray, who continues to play under 30 minutes per game following the Olympic break. Despite limited minutes, Gray has averaged 5.2 assists over her last nine appearances.

Arike Ogunbowale over 5.5 assists (+116) versus Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:25 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Ogunbowale has 20 assists over her last three games. Dallas has twice lost to Las Vegas this season by double digits, and Ogunbowale totaled only seven dimes during those contests. If the Wings are going to keep this one close, Ogunbowale needs to trust her teammates when the Aces send multiple defenders her way.