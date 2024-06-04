WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, June 4

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, June 4

The WNBA features three games on Tuesday's slate with spreads of eight or more points. The Sun will look to stay undefeated against the winless Mystics, the Liberty are heavy road favorites against the Sky and the Storm, winners of four straight, face the Mercury, who lost four straight before beating the Sparks on Sunday.

Kirien Sprecher breaks down his favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Tuesday, June 4

Skylar Diggins-Smith to score 20+ points (+200) versus Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook 12:45 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Diggins-Smith's tenure in Phoenix did not end well, and I like her to have a revenge game against her former team. She has scored over 20 points only twice so far with Seattle, operating more as a distributor (6.1 assists per game), but is averaging 18.3 points on 60 percent shooting over her last three games. I expect Diggins-Smith to be aggressive and stay hot versus Diana Taurasi.

Sabrina Ionescu 4+ made threes (+205) at Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:50 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Ionescu has made four three-pointers three times this season. The last time these teams met, she went 2-for-8 from deep and finished with a season-high 20 shot attempts. With Kamilla Cardoso available, the Sky have a deep and talented frontcourt to match Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, so I expect Ionescu to step up with a big outing. Over her last three games, Ionescu has averaged 20.7 points and 3.3 threes while shooting 43.5 percent from long range.



Alyssa Thomas Over 31.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-125) versus Washington Mystics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:01 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Thomas is averaging 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 34.3 minutes this season. She has surpassed 30 Pts + Reb + Ast in all but two games. Those were the only games she played less than 35 minutes. Those betting on the overs for Alyssa Thomas can use a DraftKings promo code.

