WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, May 28

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, May 28

Following Memorial Day, the WNBA returns to action with a three-game slate, including a rematch between Caitlin Clark's Fever and Cameron Brink's Sparks.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on Wednesday's games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

Best Bets for Tuesday, May 28

Marina Mabrey Over 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120) vs. Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Mabrey has been crucial for the Sky's early-season success, and she's been a reliable contributor in most areas. The 27-year-old has topped 20 points in her last two appearances and has also been a solid rebounder and passer. Mabrey has logged at least 30 points + rebounds + assists in each of her first four appearances of the season, and I expect her to log at least 29 once again Tuesday at home against an inconsistent Storm team. Those looking to bet Mabrey under 28.5 points+assists+rebounds can use a DraftKings promo code.

DeWanna Bonner Over 1.5 Threes (-115) vs. Phoenix Mercury

BetRivers, 2:13 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Phoenix is allowing the second-most made threes in the WNBA (10.0). That presents a great opportunity for Bonner, who is taking a career-high 5.8 threes per game. She's been cold, making only 1.2 (21%), but most of those misses were in her first three games. Over the past two, she's 5-for-13.

Caitlin Clark Over 6.5 Assists (-132) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

BetRivers, 2:19 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Clark's rookie campaign has been a mixed bag, but she's been incredibly active as a passer, racking up at least five assists in her past six games. The Sparks are allowing the most assists per game to opponents (21.6), so this is a great spot for Clark to continue her diming.

Natasha Cloud Over 6.5 Assists (-110) at Connecticut Sun

BetRivers, 2:22 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Cloud has gone over this number in four of her five appearances, notably averaging 10.7 assists in her past three games. Connecticut is relatively stingy when it comes to opponent assists, but their 19.8 mark is still extremely close to league average (20.0). This could be the regression game against a tough opponent, but the number is too low for me to ignore.

Sophie Cunningham 3+ Threes (+178) at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:20 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Cunningham has made at least two threes in four straight games, and she should see increased usage with Rebecca Allen (concussion) and Sug Sutton (ankle) ruled out. You can use a FanDuel promo code to bet on Cunningham making 3-plus threes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.