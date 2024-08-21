WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, August 21

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, August 21

The WNBA season rolls on with a two-game slate Wednesday, including two championship contenders facing off in a matchup between the Lynx and Aces in Las Vegas. Several players should have an opportunity to shine, including MVP frontrunner A'ja Wilson.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Wednesday, August 21

A'ja Wilson Over 11.5 Rebounds (-140) vs. Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Wilson went through a somewhat quiet stretch on the boards between June and early July, but she's bounced back since then, posting double-digit rebounds in her last eight appearances, including at least 12 boards in six of those outings. The MVP frontrunner was held to eight rebounds against Minnesota on June 11, in the midst of her struggles, but she hauled in 15 boards against the Lynx on May 29. Given Wilson's recent success, she seems to have a good chance to hit the over Wednesday, especially since the Lynx have allowed the second-most rebounds to opposing centers of any team in the league this season.



Jordin Canada Over 11.5 Points (-110) vs. Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:10 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Canada has missed extensive time this season, but she appears to be back to full strength following the Olympic break. In Atlanta's last game, she posted 19 points (5-10 FG), six assists, four rebounds and six steals in 34 minutes. If Canada is back to playing 30-plus minutes regularly, she should easily reach double figures consistently.