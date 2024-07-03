WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, July 3

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, July 3

The WNBA features just one game on Wednesday's schedule, but there are several intriguing lines for the matchup between the Mercury and Wings.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Wednesday, July 3

Natasha Howard Under 15.5 Points (-110) vs. Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Howard has been relatively effective since returning to the court against the Sky on June 20, but she's scored more than 15 points in just two of her six appearances over the past few weeks. She's scored 15 or fewer points in each of her last three appearances, and while her potential should increase if Rebecca Allen (lower back) or Brittney Griner (personal) are sidelined Wednesday, Howard's under is appealing, especially given the favorable odds.

Natasha Cloud to Record 4+ Rebounds (-138) at Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:20 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The odds on this bet aren't tremendous, but Cloud has been solid on the boards, including securing at least four in each of her last two appearances. Brittney Griner (personal) and Rebecca Allen (lower back) are the Mercury's top two rebounders, so if either or both of them are sidelined, Cloud should have a chance to secure more rebounds. Selecting Cloud to have 4+ rebounds on FanDuel also gives you slightly better odds than selecting over 3.5 (-144).