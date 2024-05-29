WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, May 29

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, May 29

The WNBA season continues with a second consecutive three-game slate Wednesday, including two games with spreads under five points. The Mercury will look to return to the win column after back-to-back losses, while the Lynx and Aces have an intriguing matchup in Minnesota.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Wednesday, May 29

Jonquel Jones Over 8.5 Rebounds (+100) vs. Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook 2:22 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Jones struggled with foul trouble over the last two matchups and was limited on the boards as a result. However, she grabbed at least eight rebounds in each of her first four appearances this season and should be able to bounce back against Natasha Mack, who's holding down the center position in Phoenix during the absence of Brittney Griner (foot).

Atlanta Dream -2.5 (-115) at Washington Mystics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:05 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Mystics have had some close matchups early in the regular season, but this spread feels a bit too small, especially after Washington lost to the Storm by 32 points Saturday. The Dream are also coming off a loss to the Lynx by double-digit points, but Atlanta was competitive for most of the first half, and Minnesota has been on a higher level than Seattle has been this year. Even though Shakira Austin (personal) will likely be back in action Wednesday, I expect Atlanta to return to the win column with a margin of victory of at least three points. Those betting on the Dream -2.5 can use a DraftKings promo code.

Kayla McBride Over 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (-132) vs. Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:55 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Aces don't struggle in many areas, but they haven't been the most effective at containing opposing guards this season, and McBride has been on a roll in recent matchups. Las Vegas has allowed the most three-point attempts and makes to opposing guards of any team in the league to begin the 2024 campaign, as well as the highest three-point percentage. McBride is shooting 51.4 percent from beyond the arc to begin the year and will likely cool off at some point, but she's made at least three shots from beyond the arc over her last four appearances.