WNBA Training Camp 2025: Key Updates and Fantasy Impacts

WNBA Training Camp Updates: Key Storylines for Fantasy Managers

WNBA training camp began Sunday, and there are already several storylines that have emerged that should impact the fantasy landscape once the regular season gets underway. Since the offseason also included several notable stories, those will also be included in this first edition of training camp updates to help fantasy managers prepare for the 2025 season.

As training camp and the preseason progress, RotoWire's fantasy WNBA projections will be continually updated to reflect developments around the league, and the basketball staff will provide updated WNBA player news in the weeks leading up to Opening Night. Those preparing for fantasy drafts can use RotoWire's fantasy WNBA player rankings to provide insight into how the league stacks up heading into 2025.

Cameron Brink's June Return: Impact on Fantasy Drafts

Cameron Brink had a strong start to her rookie campaign in 2024 before a torn ACL ended her season after just 15 appearances and forced her to miss the Paris Olympics, where she was set to play for Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad. She was part of Unrivaled's slate of players for the league's inaugural season this winter, but she didn't make any appearances while she continued to rehab her injury. However, ESPN's Holly Rowe reported during the network's draft coverage that Brink is expected to be back on the court sometime in June, which would allow her to see some playing time before the All-Star break.

Rowe's update seemingly rules Brink out for at least the first seven games of the season, and with the Sparks playing 10 games in June, the center could miss up to 17 matchups, assuming the rough timetable holds up. That still means that she'll likely return with more than half of the season remaining, especially since the league's schedule has expanded to 44 games, but fantasy managers should expect a ramp-up process once she's officially cleared to play. Additionally, the difference of 10 games is fairly significant, so Brink remains a somewhat risky pick for 2025, even in the middle-to-late rounds. She showed promise as a rookie, but her availability is concerning for this year, and she may not show as much development between Year 1 and Year 2 as one may expect from a player of her caliber.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's Knee Surgery and Fantasy Implications

While Brink's update regarding her knee injury is fairly encouraging, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton underwent knee surgery in March that carries a return timetable of 5-6 months, so she'll presumably miss most of the 2025 campaign. The 31-year-old appeared to be in line for a larger role in the backcourt since Courtney Vandersloot returned to the Sky during the offseason, but Natasha Cloud should have a chance to see an even more prominent role than expected, while Marine Johannes, Leonie Fiebich and Isabelle Harrison will likely compete for playing time in Laney-Hamilton's absence.

Similar to Brink, Laney-Hamilton's return timetable has a wide range of outcomes, including the possibility that she misses the entirety of the regular season. Laney-Hamilton would likely also require time to ramp up if and when she's cleared to play this year, so I'm not targeting her in fantasy drafts, even as a late-round flier to stash on injured reserve. I predict that there will be enough other productive players who will be eligible for IR throughout the season, and I don't want to take a risk with Laney-Hamilton since even an optimistic projection of her availability would provide little fantasy value.

Lexie Brown's Health Update: What It Means for Her 2025 Season

The next two sections both include injury updates from the first few days of camp, with one being good news and one being bad news. Let's start with the good news, as Lexie Brown indicated that she's feeling good after missing most of the last two seasons due to Crohn's disease. First, this is undoubtedly a positive sign for Brown, as Crohn's disease is serious and tricky to manage, and she's a talented player. From a projections standpoint, I have cautious optimism, but I also think it's possible that this could fall along the lines of the "best shape of my life" remarks that athletes across sports will often give during training camp.

My initial projections for Brown had her playing 24 games this year. That number has risen following Tuesday's comments, but I'm still projecting her in the mid-30s for games played since she's never played more than 34 games in a season. Couple that with the fact that she'll be playing for a new team and will have to compete with Erica Wheeler for a role, and Brown's fantasy outlook remains somewhat risky. While Brown's recent update is certainly encouraging, she still doesn't profile as much more of a late-round flier for fantasy purposes

Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury: Effects on Mystics' Lineup

While Brown's injury update is encouraging, Georgia Amoore's is devastating, as it appears as though she'll be forced to miss at least most or all of her rookie season due to the ACL injury she sustained during Tuesday's practice session. Amoore's injury hasn't been officially classified as an ACL tear, but she'll presumably face a lengthy recovery process. She likely faced a somewhat uphill battle for playing time even when healthy, as the Mystics also drafted Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen within the top four picks of this year's draft.

In the wake of Amoore's injury, Brittney Sykes and Sonia Citron will presumably need to take on even larger roles than initially expected, while Sug Sutton could also see an uptick in playing time off the bench after she averaged just 7.3 minutes per game over seven regular-season appearances with Washington last year. Amoore showcased her talent and work ethic during her collegiate career at Virginia Tech and Kentucky, and while she'll have a chance to carve out a role with the Mystics in the future, she's unlikely to get much -- if any -- professional experience in 2025.

