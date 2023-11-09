This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

Thursday Night Football returns with a battle between two of the worst teams in the NFL this year in the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears. It's not exactly the most exciting matchup to watch. Fortunately for sports bettors, there's still plenty of ways to make the game interesting.

When you register with the top sports betting apps using the best sportsbook promo codes, you can bet on Bears vs Panthers NFL player props and game lines for this lackluster matchup.

Bears vs Panthers NFL Prop Bets: D'Onta Foreman OVER 62.5 Rushing Yards

There are so many storylines in play for tonight's game. Before the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bears traded the first overall pick to the Panthers in exchange for DJ Moore and a slew of picks in return, including the Panthers 2024 1st, which currently looks like one of the first few picks in next year's draft.

Not only that, but the Bears also signed former Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman in free agency. There's a lot of familiarity in this matchup. With Khalil Herbert out for tonight's game, D'Onta Foreman will once again be in command of the Chicago backfield. Foreman has gone over tonight's line of 62.5 rushing yards in three of his last four games, including in a matchup against a tough Saints defense. The Panthers have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game to opposing running backs this season. I'm betting on Foreman in his revenge game against his former team.

Bears vs Panthers NFL Prop Bets: DJ Moore OVER 4.5 Receptions.

Let's just keep going with the revenge game theme.

Even with Justin Fields missing tonight's game, I still like DJ Moore to put up solid numbers in the receiving game. Tyson Bagent has been a surprise at quarterback and has looked competent enough, especially early in games – aside from turnovers.

Let's talk about why I don't like the receiving yards line tonight. Moore has had a rough stretch lately, failing to top 55 receiving yards in his last four games, after going over 100 yards in two of the first four games, and putting up a monster 230 receiving yards against Washington in Week 5. Tonight, he'll go against a Carolina defense that allows the fifth-fewest passing yards per game, but expect the Bears offensive staff to manufacture touches for Moore early in the game to get him involved and get the juices flowing. Maybe he pops off on receiving yards, but I fully expect him to hit his receptions total, having drawn five or more catches in four of his last six games.

Bears vs Panthers NFL Prop Bets: Adam Thielen OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards

Adam Thielen has quietly had a very solid season in his first year since being acquired by the Panthers. The veteran is the clear-cut top option in the Panthers passing game for first overall pick Bryce Young. Thielen has the seventh-most receptions and 13th-most receiving yards in the NFL at this point in the season.

Thielen has gone over his line of 62.5 receiving yards in five of his last six games. That, and the Bears run defense has stepped up in a major way lately – they've allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL over the last three weeks. If Carolina isn't able to get their ground game going, I expect Thielen to be heavily utilized in the passing game.