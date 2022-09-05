Best Kansas Sports Betting Apps for Kansas Bettors

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The calendar turned to September, which is enough to get any football fan excited. However, those in Kansas have even more reason to have an extra spring in their step. September 1 was the official launch of Kansas sports betting, and we are here to help point you to the best Kansas betting apps to sign up for.

There are many reasons to sign up for more than one of the best sports betting sites in Kansas today. First, having an account from multiple online sportsbooks allows you compare the betting odds and place wagers where they are the most profitable for you. Of course, another reason to sign up for the best Kansas sports betting apps is so you can claim each sportsbook's welcome offer.

Best Kansas Sports Betting Apps

There are many different options for Kansas sports bettors to wager on, but not every sportsbook is created equal. Here, we've organized the best Kansas sports betting apps for you to sign up for today. Along with info on each sportsbook, we have listed the best welcome promotion for them, which you can claim by signing up through the links below.

Here's a rundown of the welcome bonuses available at the best Kansas sports betting apps.

Caesars Sportsbook Kansas is also among the best Kansas sports betting apps, and this sportsbook's welcome bonus has the greatest overall value. By signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Kansas promo code ROTOFULL, new users get up to $1,250 on Caesars along with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

BetMGM Kansas is one of the top-rated sportsbooks on the market, and by signing up with the BetMGM Kansas bonus code ROTOBONUS, new users get a risk-free bet, up to $1,000. Wager up to $1,000 with your first bet risk-free at BetMGM Kansas today.

DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas will be another popular Kansas sports betting option. To celebrate the launch of Kansas sports betting, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering an outstanding welcome bonus. Bet $5 on college football or the NFL and you will get $200 in free bets. Click the DraftKings Kansas promo code link below to claim your bonus today.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas is the most popular online sportsbook in the country, so we know the FanDuel Kansas promo code will be one of the best Kansas betting promos on the market. By clicking our link below and signing up for FanDuel Kansas, you can claim the sportsbook's great welcome promo, which gives you $150 in free bets after placing a $5 first bet. Regardless of if you win or lose, you get $150 in free bets.

How Do I Download Kansas Sports Betting Apps?

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in Kansas, you are eligible to sign up for any of the best Kansas sports betting apps today. Downloading the best Kansas sports betting apps is a simple and quick process. It can be made even easier by clicking the corresponding links in this article to sign up for an account.

To download Kansas sports betting apps, take the following steps.

First, head to the Apple App Store if you are on iOS or the Google Play Store if you have an Android device. Search for and download your Kansas sports betting app of choice. Once you've downloaded the app, which has all of the same capabilities as the online sportsbook, either sign into your account or select to create a new account.

If you are creating a new Kansas sportsbook account, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, including your name, email, and physical address in order for the sportsbook to verify your identity. Enter the best Kansas sports betting apps promo code for the sportsbook(s) of your choice, fund your new account, and jump into the Kansas sports betting fun.

Can I Bet On The Chiefs With Kansas Betting Apps?

Kansas sports bettors gained access to the best Kansas betting apps just in time for the 2022 NFL season. With the Kansas City Chiefs being the most popular team in the state, you may be wondering if you can bet on the Chiefs with Kansas sports betting apps. The answer is a big yes!

There are many ways to bet on the Chiefs today. You could place a wager on them to win the AFC Championship or even their Super Bowl odds. If you want to be a bit more conservative, there are odds for the Chiefs to make the playoffs, which has been a profitable bet over the past several years. There are also betting odds up for the Chiefs' NFL Week 1 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Every sportsbook has its own unique betting odds and lines for the Chiefs. Some sportsbooks may have more profitable odds than another, or it could have a different line completely. That is why we suggest signing up for all of the best Kansas sports betting apps today – so you can shop for the best odds to place your bets for the upcoming NFL season.