BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for BIG3 Championship Game

We've reached BIG3 Basketball's version of Championship Sunday, one that also includes the Celebrity Game and All-Star Game as lead-ins to the showdown between Bivouac and 3's Company. The action unfolds from the home of the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics, TD Garden, beginning at 3pm ET.

For one final time this season, we offer a pair of BIG3 betting picks utilizing FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

2024 Season BIG 3 Betting Record: 26-14

Bivouac vs. 3's Company (Sunday, Aug. 18)

What should be a memorable battle for the 2024 BIG3 title was set up by big postseason victories on the part of the two participants, which also met during the regular season. In that Week 2 clash, it was Bivouac that narrowly edged 3's Company, 50-47.

In last Sunday's elimination clash, Bivouac beat Tri-State going away, 50-40. After a tough first half that Gary Payton's squad emerged from with a narrow 26-22 advantage, Bivouac surged to a 24-18 second-half edge and the double-digit victory. It was the usual suspects, Corey Brewer and Garlon Green, leading the way for Bivouac with tallies of 19 and 13 points, respectively. Brewer added six rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Green pulled down a team-high eight boards and dished out a pace-setting six assists as well. Gerald Green, who's taken a back seat to his brother and Brewer this season on the offensive end, was a bit more involved than usual and recorded seven points.

Meanwhile, 3's Company may not have managed as impressive a margin of victory over the defending champion Enemies, but their 50-47 victory was highly noteworthy nonetheless. Not only was Nick Young's squad naturally incentivized to win and have a chance at back-to-back BIG3 titles, but they also were looking to atone for an embarrassing 50-23 drubbing at the hands of 3's Company a week earlier. Michael Beasley took it upon himself to ensure neither would come to pass by eclipsing 30 points yet again (32) and adding a jaw-dropping 16 rebounds. Beasley's late-season play has put him in the MVP conversation alongside Brewer, and watching the two battle for all the marbles will be a fascinating game within the game Sunday.

Beasley has proven capable of almost carrying the entire offensive burden on his back, but that's going to be a tall order against a Gary Payton defense. However, in the aforementioned Week 2 meeting between the teams, Beasley provided a team-high 22 points while Reggie Evans complemented his teammate's effort with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Meanwhile, Mario Chalmers actually went scoreless in that game and in the postseason victory over Enemies, but he's shown an ability to pick up his offensive game in some recent weeks as well.

On the other side, Brewer and Green are similarly capable of shouldering the bulk of responsibility for their team's fortunes, but they're not devoid of help either considering the presence of Gerald Green, Jaylen Johnson and Javier Carter. Bivouac's team defense has also notably improved over the last several weeks and has helped lead to the three-game winning streak they enter Sunday with.

These two teams each have an MVP candidate and very strong supporting casts, affording this matchup the potential to be just as close as the early-season battle was. As such, I'm going to back the Bivouac moneyline, but I also recommend a pick on the Over considering each team's offensive capability and the fact they'll each leave everything on the floor.

BIG3 Picks for Bivouac vs 3's Company

Bivouac moneyline (-130 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 92.5 points (-114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

BIG3 Championship Game Best Bets Recap