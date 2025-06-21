BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best BIG3 Bets for Week 2

BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 2

BIG3 Basketball returns for its eighth season with plenty of new notable names and a few twists to the traditional format that could make it the league's best season yet.

For the first time in BIG3 history, teams are now tied into specific cities. Plenty of last year's luminaries return, while new incoming stars like Dwight Howard, Montrezl Harrell and potentially Kemba Walker (if he can overcome some lingering knee issues) enhance an already impressive talent pool that also includes former NBA luminaries such as Jeff Teague, Michael Beasley, Joe Johnson, Greg Monroe and Paul Millsap, among others.

This season, RotoWire will once again have quick-hit betting picks for all four clashes each week using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds, beginning with Saturday's four-game slate at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

2025 Season BIG3 Basketball Betting Record: 2-3

Chicago Triplets vs. Houston Rig Hands Best Bets (Sunday, June 22, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The Triplets were tripped up on their own home floor by the Amps, who fueled a second-half comeback on the back of Joe Johnson's 30-point, 10-rebound double-double. However, prior to that, Chicago carved out a 26-18 first-half advantage, and the Triplets saw all of Montrezl Harrell (18 points, seven rebounds), Nasir Core (17 points, eight rebounds) and Jason Richardson (10 rebounds in addition five points and four assists) all make important contributions.

The Rig Hands were on the right end of a second-half comeback, as their 26-21 advantage after intermission resulted in a 50-46 victory over the Trilogy. DMV doesn't have as many shiny former NBA names as some other Big 3 teams, including Sunday's opponent, and the trio of Earl Clark, Franklin Session and Isaiah Austin accounted for all of the team's production except for DaJuan Summers' two rebounds.

The Rig Hands have an impressive roster that can dominate on the glass but also pile up some points, especially if Amir Johnson gets more involved offensively this week. Houston's impressive arsenal was led by defensive wizard Corey Brewer in Week 1, and he also poured in a team-high 17 points. With Jaylen Johnson, Brandon Moss, Jeff Ayres and Garlon Green all making key contributions as well in the opener, this matchup has enough firepower on either side for the Over to hit.

BIG3 Picks for Triplets vs. Rig Hands

Over 94.5 (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

DMV Trilogy vs. Boston Ball Hogs (Sunday, June 22, 2:00 p.m. ET)

As just mentioned Trilogy put up a solid fight in Week 1 against the Rig Hands, but they ultimately fell by a 50-46 score. However, Stephen Jackson's squad showed plenty of fight, and this matchup against another team with plenty of feistiness and also looking to atone for having let a Week 1 lead slip through its fingers should be an intriguing one.

Gary Payton's Ball Hogs saw the Power score eight straight unanswered points to escape with a 50-49 victory in Week 1, a heartbreaking conclusion to an otherwise well-played game by Boston. Chris Johnson and Jonathon Simmons combined for 42 of Boston's points, and they also pulled down a combined 13 rebounds and recorded five total steals. Kevin Murphy and DeShawn Stephens were useful complementary pieces as well.

This shapes up as a game between two blue-collar teams that will be aggressive from tip-off to buzzer. Therefore, I like the contest to remain close throughout and will take the extra point the Ball Hogs are getting on FD.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs

Ball Hogs +2.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Miami 305 vs. Detroit Amps (Sunday, June 22, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The 305 was as impressive as expected in Week 1, even with Lance Stephenson getting the hook for his tussle with the Riot's Dwight Howard. However, Michael Beasley and Stephenson combined for 37 points overall, while Mario Chalmers (nine points) and Reggie Evans (seven rebounds) both made important complementary contribution in Miami's 50-44 victory.

The Amps mounted a furious second-half comeback against the home-court Trilogy in Week 1, squeezing out a 50-48 win in a game where Johnson's aforementioned signature performance led the way. The rest of the team combined for just 20 points and Ray Nixon provided eight of those, underscoring the potential top-heavy nature of Detroit's offensive profile.

That trait could be the Amps' undoing in this instance, as the 305 already has the look of perhaps the most well-balanced, deep team in the league. Assuming Stephenson can keep himself on the floor throughout both halves, Miami should have enough here for a victory of at least four points.

BIG3 Picks for 305 vs. Amps

Miami 305 -3.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Dallas Power vs. LA Riot Best Bets (Sunday, June 22, 4:00 p.m. ET)

This Week 2 finale has the potential to be the most entertaining game of the slate. As mentioned previously, the Power put together a second-half miracle in Week 1, coming back from one point from a loss to forge a 50-49 win against the Ball Hogs.

Dallas' star-studded roster stepped up, with Glen Rice Jr. (23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal) and Greg Monroe (16 points, eight boards, three assists, two steals and one block) leading the way. However, T.J. Cline (eight points) and Paul Millsap (four points, seven rebounds) also have the ability to turn things up on any given week, and Millsap particularly is likely to have much bigger days ahead after missing most of last season.

The Riot had an eventful Week 1 in their own right but came up short against the 305. Dwight Howard had a solid Big3 debut with 10 points and seven rebounds before his ejection for fighting with Stephenson, while Jordan Crawford led L.A. with 19 points, four boards, two steals and one block. Elijah Stewart also had a 10-point effort, and Wesley Johnson and Perry Jones made key complementary contributions that underscored the depth of the Riot's roster.

This is a game that figures to be a tipoff-to-buzzer battle, as there is ample talent and depth on either side. With the teams evenly matched on paper, I'll go with a higher-confidence bet on the Over.

BIG3 Picks for Power vs. Riot

Over 94.5 (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

