BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best BIG3 Bets for Week 3

BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 3

BIG3 Basketball returns for its eighth season with plenty of new notable names and a few twists to the traditional format that could make it the league's best season yet.

For the first time in BIG3 history, teams are now tied into specific cities. Plenty of last year's notable names return, while new incoming stars like Dwight Howard, Montrezl Harrell and potentially Kemba Walker (if he can overcome some lingering knee issues) enhance an already impressive talent pool that also includes former NBA luminaries such as Jeff Teague, Michael Beasley, Joe Johnson, Greg Monroe and Paul Millsap, among others.

This season, RotoWire will once again have quick-hit betting picks for all four clashes each week using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds, continuing with Sunday's four-game slate at Kaseya Center in Miami.

2025 BIG3 Betting Record: 4-5

LA Riot vs. Houston Rig Hands Best Bets (Sunday, June 29, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The Riot couldn't quite get it done in Week 1 against 305, taking a 50-44 loss in which Dwight Howard was ejected for tussling with Lance Stephenson. However, the star big man managed to hang in for the entirety of the Week 2 matchup vs. the Power, and he helped Los Angeles to a 50-45 comeback victory. The Riot got the best of a star-studded, deep Dallas roster in that matchup, and this Week 3 clash shapes up as much more palatable.

The Rig Hands did squeeze out a 50-46 victory over the Trilogy in Week 1, but that required a late comeback and saw Houston allow three double-digit scoring performances. Both sides of the ball then became a concern in Week 2, as the Triplets blasted the Hands by a 51-34 score also on the strength of a trio of double-digit scoring tallies. Meanwhile, Garlon Green was the only member of Houston's squad to accomplish that feat.

The Riot has the more well-rounded roster by far, especially if Jordan Crawford comes close to replicating his stellar 28-point effort from Week 2. Howard and Wesley Johnson also should be getting increasingly acclimated to BIG3 style by the week during what are their rookie seasons in the league. Therefore, despite the relatively large spread, I like the Riot to cover.

BIG3 Picks for Riot vs. Rig Hands

Riot -4.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Boston Ball Hogs at Miami 305 (Sunday, June 29, 2:00 p.m. ET)

After a rousing Week 1 win over the Riot, Miami made things interesting in Week 2 against the Amps but couldn't overcome yet another MVP-caliber effort by Joe Johnson. The three-time BIG3 MVP racked up 29 points and was complemented by 11- and 10-point efforts from Jeremy Pargo and Shakur Juiston, while the 305 saw Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley post 18 and 17 points, respectively. However, Mario Chalmers and Reggie Evans weren't as productive as other occasions, and defense seems to be somewhat of an albatross for Miami early.

The Ball Hogs had suffered a crushing loss in Week 1 to the Power when they blew a nine-point game-point lead, but Boston ensured there wasn't an encore in Week 2. Gary Payton's squad disposed of Trilogy by a 50-42 score as Jonathan Simmons, DeShawn Stephens and Kevin Murphy all contributed double-digit scoring performances and put together solid rebounding efforts as well. Simmons also contributed three steals and two blocks, underscoring how well-rounded his game has become.

This could well be the most entertaining game of the afternoon as the home-court 305 looks to put on a good showing in front of the Miami faithful while Payton's ultra-competitive coaching style looks to serve as an obstacle. Ultimately, I envision a close and relatively high-scoring affair here, leading to my two bets.

BIG3 Picks for Ball Hogs at 305

Ball Hogs +4.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 93.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Dallas Power vs. Detroit Amps (Sunday, June 29, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Power might be the most difficult team to figure out early on in this BIG3 season, as Dallas' roster is packed with capable names but their play has yet to really reflect the level of consistency that level of talent would seemingly enjoy. As mentioned previously, the Power did squeak out a miracle win in Week 1, but they struggled defensively again in Week 2 and ended up dropping a 50-45 decision to the Riot. Glen Rice Jr. (19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, two blocks) and Paul Millsap (16 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks) more than did their part, but Greg Monroe particularly disappointed on the offensive end (four points) even though he did pull down eight boards and added three assists and a block.

The Amps' aforementioned win over Miami further cemented Joe Johnson as one of the most lethal offensive forces in the league, and Pargo and Juiston's solid showings alongside him were certainly encouraging. Considering Dallas' defensive issues thus far, this game should remain reasonably close and see some points scored, putting me in the camp of the Over.

BIG3 Picks for Power vs. Amps

Over 94.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

DMV Trilogy vs. Chicago Triplets Best Bets (Sunday, June 29, 4:00 p.m. ET)

Trilogy has had its ups and downs through the first two games, but the end result has been a pair of losses to render them early cellar-dwellers. Stephen Jackson's squad saw its Week 1 four-point margin of defeat double in Week 2 against the Ball Hogs, even though Earl Clark, Isaiah Austin and Franklin Session all put together solid offensive performances while combining for 39 points. DMV is up against another tough defensive challenge Sunday, as the Triplets looked like a stacked squad through two games.

Chicago should have arguably scored a Week 1 win over the Amps but ended up losing by two, but they left no doubt about the outcome in Week 2 with their aforementioned 51-34 drubbing of the Rig Hands. Nasir Core, Montrezl Harrell and Chris Allen combined for 44 points and 15 rebounds, which made the talented duo of Jason Richardson and Amir Johnson mere supporting characters. If Kemba Walker (knee) were able to suit up, that would make Chicago all the more dangerous.

The Triplets are unsurprisingly heavy favorites, so much so a moneyline bet isn't viable. Therefore, I'll go with the cover, despite the fact it's the largest spread of the day.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy vs. Triplets

Triplets -5.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 3 Best Bets Recap