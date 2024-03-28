Caps Off to Baseball: National Hat Day and MLB Opener Collide

March 26th marks a unique convergence in American culture: it's National Wear a Hat Day. And as if by design, just two days later on March 28th, baseball enthusiasts nationwide celebrate the opening day of the MLB season. With these two occasions intersecting in the same week, fervent fans are poised to showcase their team allegiance by donning their favorite baseball caps, be it at the stadium or on the streets. In the spirit of this exciting juncture, let's explore some of the top-selling baseball caps from New Era Cap Company 's acclaimed 59FIFTY Fitted line, a testament to the enduring charm of America's favorite pastime.

It's no surprise to see a Yankee cap leading the way, as the 27-time World Series champions remain the world's most iconic baseball team, despite enduring a championship drought that dates back to 2009. Yankee caps have long been in the American fashion zeitgeist, even outside baseball circles, and they are regularly spotted across the world. In his 2009 hit with Alicia Keys, Jay-Z has a lyric that goes: "I made the Yankee hat more famous than a Yankee can." The Yankee cap being a signature part of Jay-Z's look shows just how much cultural significance this piece of headwear carries. The Authentic Collection hat itself lines up with what the players wear on the field; it's navy blue with the Yankee logo in white on the front, and the MLB logo in white on the back.

If any team can give the Yankees a run for their money when it comes to baseball cap popularity, it's the Dodgers. The franchise has fans on both coasts, having moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. In addition to winning seven World Series in franchise history, the Dodgers have been quite competitive in recent years, reaching the playoffs in each of the past 11 seasons and making an offseason splash by signing superstar Shohei Ohtani. Clearly, residents of perpetually sunny Los Angeles don't get enough gray in their lives, which is why the top Dodgers baseball cap is gray. The Dodgers and MLB logos are black, as is the top of the visor, but the color goes back to gray for the under-visor.

The more fashion-conscious baseball hat wearers know it's easier to match black with an outfit than navy blue, so the black and white version of the iconic Yankees cap is perfect for those times when navy blue just doesn't work. Like the Dodgers cap above, this cap has a gray under-visor.

This hat costs $6 more than the first three, and rumor has it those proceeds go to replacing the trash cans Houston banged during their 2017 cheating scandal and the buzzer Jose Altuve wore under his shirt in 2019. The Astros have played in four of the last seven World Series and won two, so it makes sense that they have a fanbase willing to shell out for merchandise. This hat has more personality than the previous three, with a throwback Astros logo on the front and a 1986 All-Star Game patch on the right side, commemorating when Houston hosted those festivities. The hat itself is white, while the word "Astros" on the logo is forest green, and the visor is olive with a gray under-visor.

This even pricier Astros hat features the team's current logo, with just the letter H inside a star rather than the entire word Astros spelled out. The hat has asynchronous features, as the Astros' current logo has been around since 2013, but it features a patch on the side commemorating the franchise's 45th anniversary in 2010. It also comes with a green New Era clip for the visor. The hat itself is olive green and the visor is walnut with a gray undervisor. Appropriately for the Astros, the hat description comes with an asterisk – the cap does not glow in the dark.

Like I said, LA loves its gray. This shade of gray is significantly lighter compared to the storm gray version, while the Dodgers and MLB logos are both all-white.

Yet another Dodgers cap near the top of the list. This one finally uses the team's true colors, as the hat is Dodgers blue, with a white Dodgers logo on the front and a colorized MLB logo on the back.

Four of the top eight spots belong to the Dodgers, as their fans like to spread the love between color schemes much more than Yankee fans do. The hat and visor are both olive green, the Dodgers and MLB logos are both pure white, and the under-visor is gray.

Finally, a franchise other than the Yankees, Dodgers or Astros gets some representation. The Braves have also been one of the league's most successful teams in recent years, with one World Series title to show for their six consecutive trips to the postseason. Atlanta also has a solid throwback fanbase from the team's success in the 1990s. This Halloween-themed hat is purple, with a spooky green throwback 70s-era lowercase-a Braves logo on the front. The right side has a Braves 40th anniversary patch from 2006, and the hat comes with a green pin that says "horror." The visor is black and the under-visor is gray.

Rounding out the top 10, we have another Yankee hat. This one is similar to the top-selling baseball cap, but with a visor that's curved rather than flat, allowing it to be worn lower. The MLB logo on the back is navy blue, white and gray, so it doesn't distract from the hat's navy blue color scheme and white lettering.

This throwback hat lets White Sox fans relive their glory days, as the team hasn't won a playoff series since winning the 2005 World Series. The all-black hat is 100 percent wool, so it might provide a bit more protection in the harsh Chicago winters than your typical baseball cap. The White Sox logo is white and the MLB logo is white and gray, but a "World Series 05" patch on the right side provides a tasteful splash of blue, red and yellow color.

Similar in color scheme to the Astros Forest Green cap, the Arizona version also features primarily forest green font with a gold background in the logo and a patch on a white cap. The contrast of having "Diamond" in forest green but "Backs" in white is visually pleasing, and the right side features a patch commemorating Arizona's World Series championship in 2001. The Diamondbacks just played in the 2023 World Series as well but came up short against the Texas Rangers, who were conspicuously absent from the list of best-selling baseball caps. This hat features an olive-brown visor and gray under-visor.