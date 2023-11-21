Coaching Gold: Unpacking the Highest-Paid Coaches in Professional Sports

Craig Counsell's contract with the Milwaukee Brewers came to an end following the 2023 season, making him one of the most coveted free-agent managers in MLB. Counsell was linked to a potential Milwaukee return, as well as teams like the Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets. He ended up shocking the baseball world by signing with the Brewers' rival, the Chicago Cubs.

Counsell's deal with the Cubs is worth $40 million over five years, making him the highest paid manager in MLB history. He reportedly wanted to set a new precedent for how managers are paid.

MLB managers, and head coaches in other popular sports such as the NFL and NBA, already receive decent pay. Counsell's contract could wind up helping managers across all sports receive even more lucrative contracts moving forward though.

Today, we will be taking a look at the most lucrative coaching deals that have already been signed in sports. Sure, Counsell's deal is extremely impressive, but there are other major coach contracts that had a big impact.

Are MLB Managers Underpaid?

As mentioned earlier, professional sports managers make decent pay. But one can still argue that many of them are underpaid, especially in MLB.

Bob Nightengale highlighted MLB managers who are underpaid in an article for USA Today in early October. He reported that 10 college baseball managers are making more than some MLB managers. That drew a response from a current anonymous MLB manager, who referred to college coaches making more as an "embarrassment," per Nightengale as well.

So how does this impact MLB?

Well for starters, frustration can lead to managers not giving their best performance. If a manager is underpaid, he may not make the best decisions. This isn't on purpose, but their payment concern could prove to be a distraction.

Some MLB managers may consider heading to college baseball. They can make a comfortable salary without dealing with the pressure of the big leagues.

Craig Counsell's decision to sign with the Cubs for such a lucrative deal should help the situation. MLB teams will have no decision but to increase manager pay following Chicago's hiring of Counsell.

With baseball out of the way, NBA and NFL fans are surely wondering how their head coaches are paid.

NBA and NFL Head Coaches

According to an article from Vincent Frank of sportsnaut.com , Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs is the NBA's highest paid coach. Popovich, a legend in the NBA, reportedly makes $16 million per year after previously landing a five-year, $80 million contract.

Monty Williams of the Detroit Pistons (makes over $13 million per year) and Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors (makes over $9.5 million per year) follow Popovich.

NBA head coaches get paid well. The same can be said for NFL coaches.

Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots is reportedly bringing in $20 million per year, per Andrew Buller-Russ of sportsnaut.com . Sean Payton recently signed a deal with the Denver Broncos that was very lucrative, as the former New Orleans Saints head coach is making $18 million in 2023.

It should be noted that many college football coaches also get paid well. This all helps answer our previous question of if MLB managers are underpaid.

The answer is yes, as MLB players are among the highest-paid athletes in all of sports. Coaches may be underpaid, but Craig Counsell and the Cubs may begin to change that narrative.

Teams will need to start dishing out more money to land MLB's best coaching talent. Counsell's contract is pivotal in changing the dynamic of the MLB coaching contract.